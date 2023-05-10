Does WhatsApp spy on your conversations? The truth behind the latest privacy scandal

The recent privacy scandal involving the popular WhatsApp messaging application has raised alarm bells among users, who fear that the company owned by Meta is spying on their private conversations. Below, we’ll explore the details of this scandal and see if there really is cause for concern.

The problem

A Google engineer and director of engineering at Twitter, Foad Dabiri, denounced on Twitter that WhatsApp was accessing his microphone overnight without his giving any indication to do so. According to Google’s privacy statistics, the app had used its microphone at least nine times overnight.

Given the seriousness of the situation, some users on social networks began to criticize the Meta company, and one of the most prominent was the businessman Elon Musk, who assured that WhatsApp could not be trusted. Musk recalled that the founders of WhatsApp left Facebook in 2018, after differences with the company regarding user privacy.

The explanation of WhatsApp

Faced with Dabiri’s accusation and criticism from users, WhatsApp argued that the problem was due to a bug in Google’s privacy software. According to the company, the logs indicating that WhatsApp had accessed the microphone were due to an attribution error on the part of Google. The company assured that it had already contacted Google to solve the problem.

The truth behind the rumors

It is important to note that rumors that Facebook and its associated companies, including WhatsApp, are spying on users through the microphone of their mobile phones, have been denied by security and technology experts on multiple occasions. While it is true that it may sometimes appear that online advertising is based on private conversations, the reality is that this is due to the sophistication of advertising systems, which are able to identify interests and behavior patterns based on information that users knowingly provide.

The WhatsApp privacy scandal is a reminder that the security of our personal data online is a constant concern. However, it is also important to note that excessive concern for privacy can often lead to the spread of false or misleading information. As users, it is important to be informed about the privacy policies of the applications we use and to take measures to protect our personal information, but we must also be aware that not everything that is spread on social networks is necessarily true.