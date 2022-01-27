Does the Pixel become paralyzed? An update is coming that fixes the bug

Since October, since the release of Android 12 for the Google Pixel, various owners have flocked to the discussion channels to report and share the problem. Which is bothersome , if we want invalidating depending on what is being done at the moment in which it occurs: the entire interface is paralyzed, for a moment the display no longer responds to touch , then everything comes back in order. You can see it well from one of the GIFs uploaded to the net.

It seems the problem is triggered by any app that uses one of the accessibility features offered by Android 12, in particular by the one that allows you to perform gestures. The trigger did not appear to be accidental, rather linked to the instant in which the battery charge drops by 1%, when the bug is activated and paralyzes all or almost all of the user interface for a moment. A similar problem but not identical to that reported in recent days by some owners of Pixel 4a 5G, for which a corrective does not seem to have arrived.

Although in a very short time, Google has resolved the anomaly with the apps and accessibility of Android 12, and through Issue Tracker has made it known that will implement the corrective in one of the next updates. We have remained vague on the times, but the hope, of the owners of a Pixel and the community of fans, is that it can be inserted in the build that will carry the February patches. It will arrive in days, so we will soon know if the problem can be forgotten or it will be necessary to live with it for a while longer.