Does The Callisto Protocol inherit Dead Space’s legacy or stumble on ambition? Analysis / Review

When The Callisto Protocol was announced, one small detail made all eyes turn to it: the presence of Glen Schofield, one of the creators of the Dead Space franchise, who put space horror in an unforgettable way in video games. However, the presence of Schofield is not enough, The Callisto Protocol also adopts a very similar theme, putting the player to survive in space in desperate situations in the face of bizarre creatures, brutality and a terrifying atmosphere that promises to entertain lovers of a good survival. horror. With an all-star cast including Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), stunning graphics and horror, does The Callisto Protocol manage to set another benchmark in the gaming industry, or does it stumble on its own ambition to be the spiritual successor to Dead Space? Check it out in our review!

space nightmare

The Callisto Protocol takes place in 2320 and features Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) as an ambitious pilot who does cargo transport services. He and his partner Max Barrow (Jeff Schine) receive a new job: transporting volatile material to the Black Iron Prison located on Callisto, one of the moons of the planet Jupiter. This job will be so lucrative that both will be able to retire comfortably. However, he had no idea that terrorist leader Dani Nakamura (Karen Fukuhara) was on board. After a battle, the ship is severely damaged and ends up crashing on Callisto, with Max dying on impact. Jacob and Dani are rescued by the prison management, but end up incarcerated without the right to trial or defense.

Under the tutelage of cruel jailer Leon Ferris (Sam Witwer), the duo is tortured and given a small taste of the place. After waking up, Jacob realizes that there is a rebellion and the prisoners are turning into bloodthirsty monsters. Upon leaving the cell, he begins his journey to escape hell. During his attempt at survival, Jacob will need to form unexpected alliances and seek answers to understand what is going on, one of the charms of The Callisto Protocol: playing with the player’s curiosity throughout its 12 hours. However, the decision to dump all the explanations in the final act is questionable and brings a problem of pacing, since the facts do not manage to have adequate development.

Another problem is that the game ends abruptly and unsatisfactorily, but with the promise of DLCs on the horizon, the question remains whether the company will take the controversial and highly criticized decision of other titles to hide the true ending behind an expansion or bring a sequence with the explanations.

Finger on the trigger and butt

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game, that is, the player will need to survive by managing their resources intelligently so as not to experience difficulties in the most dramatic moments, in addition to knowing that their enemies pose significant danger and will need to be taken seriously in each confrontation, giving a dose of extra tension. In terms of difficulty, the title flirts with the old guard generation that loved to suffer in Resident Evil and Silent Hill, offering above average difficulty even on normal difficulty. Particularly, it made a positive difference in my experience and forced me to think twice, even three times before making any decision before facing an enemy group.

Jacob is not a hero in the sense of above average powers or abilities. He’s like a space truck driver desperate to escape and survive. This is reflected in his slow and even clumsy movement, giving a dose of realism that raises the tension. Unlike other survival horror, The Callisto Protocol encourages direct confrontation and that you kill everything in your path, but using melee combat. It is composed of a medium attack, a strong one, and a dodge.

Despite being simple, the decision to link the deviation button to the movement button yields confusing and imprecise moments, something that is evident when the player needs to deal with enemy groups, making the situation impractical. For example, when you’re focusing on an opponent, you might end up dodging another and ending up at a disadvantage. This gets even worse in fights against enemies that can kill you in a single blow. As soon as you advance a little further in the story, you will receive another important item: a gravity manipulation glove. It will allow the player to lift opponents and objects, throwing them into deadly traps and giving a very important advantage in combat against groups. In several moments of pressure, I don’t know what I would have done without it and I recommend that you use it without fear.

Just like Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol integrates your vital information into the game naturally, without the existence of a traditional interface. For example, the NUCLEO inserted into the back of Jacob’s head will constantly show his health level, while the ammo is projected onto the scope of the weapon used. This allows for greater immersion and makes the experience more natural, organic. Despite not being the focus, The Callisto Protocol also features firearms. Because ammo is scarce, they shouldn’t be your first option, except when fighting stronger enemies or desperate situations. However, during hand-to-hand combat, they also play a fundamental role: Jacob will be able to critically shoot the opponent, removing legs and even arms.

This can completely change combat. For example, an opponent who loses his arm will become less offensive and one who has his leg hit will crawl, having his movement speed significantly affected. And before you get smart: exploding heads usually won’t make your opponents die, so don’t go with the mindset of regular zombies.

Even though they bring an interesting and fun dynamic, the weapons have a serious problem: the exchange system. It’s confusing, imprecise and in a survival game where seconds can make the difference, this ends up being frustrating, especially when facing bosses.

In prison, the player will find state-of-the-art 3D printers that will be able to build weapons, resources, and upgrades for Jacob’s equipment. This creation system is extremely simple and I missed that the character’s costume was also on the list of improvements.

The Callisto Protocol inherits another element from Dead Space: the brutal executions. Every Jacob kill is a scene worthy of Mortal Kombat, filled with blood, mutilation and viscera being splattered across the screen. Although they are cool, they are very limited and cannot be skipped. In some more difficult sections, where you will die a few times, being stuck in the same constant animation without being able to jump ends up torturous and annoying.

One point worth mentioning is how linear The Callisto Protocol is. This is a problem? It depends. Other games in this style bring incentives for a new game or to explore scenarios already visited. Here, there is nothing to do after zeroing, with a virtually zero replay factor.

The game’s enemies are creative and fabulously designed, and are clearly inspired by other iconic pop culture creatures. However, they suffer from diversity, which ends up falling into the repetition of facing the same creatures. Bosses are scarce and one of them is repeated several times, taking away any surprise or challenge factor.

immersive horror

Graphically, The Callisto Protocol brings impressive graphics. The models of characters, creatures and scenery are beautiful and demonstrate a fabulous work by the studio. Animations are natural and extremely realistic, contributing to the immersion in the adventure.

On PlayStation 5, I recommend that you play using the Pulse 3D headset so you don’t miss any details of the sound mix, completely immersing yourself in the terrifying atmosphere. DualSense, on the other hand, is used intelligently, as when characters talk to you over the radio and the sound comes out of the control itself.

While the Xbox Series X|S and PC versions were experiencing complex bugs, we only experienced physics issues and slight drops in frame rates, as well as some textures not loading properly. Hopefully this will be fixed in future updates. It is worth remembering that the game does not have dubbing in Portuguese, but has subtitles in our language, facilitating the experience for those who do not master English.

Worth the investment?

The Callisto Protocol is an ambitious project that has more positives than negatives. Despite bringing good ideas, it stumbles in the execution of some details, such as changing weapons and the dodging system, but its main problem is the expectation created by players that the title was the new Dead Space.

For the first title of a new franchise, the game manages to establish a solid foundation that could yield good results, it is enough for the studio to improve the weak points for its sequel. If you want a space horror experience to break away from current games, The Callisto Protocol is a great first-timer choice, but it offers little enticement for players to return for another adventure.

The Callisto Protocol is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Graphics The Callisto Protocol showcases the power of Unreal Engine bringing realistic graphics with stunning models and scenarios. gameplay Despite being a survival horror, the game features fun aggressive combat, but lacks in the system of dodging and changing firearms. History The title brings an interesting plot, but suffers from the lack of rhythm, in addition to bringing an unsatisfactory ending. Soundtrack With a phenomenal mixing job, The Callisto Protocol is the kind of game that MUST be played with a good headset. Immersion With a terrifying atmosphere and a competent technical part, the game is a tense survival horror with good moments of adrenaline. Total Grade The Callisto Protocol isn’t new to Dead Space and that’s not a problem. It is the beginning of a promising franchise, if the errors are corrected.