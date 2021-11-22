Does television really calm anxiety in dogs?

Content creators have developed what they call “dog-friendly content,” and as televisions become more sophisticated and high-definition, they can be viewed more easily by dogs. But while technology and entertainment dominate the human experience, does television really ease anxiety in dogs?

The concept behind dog-friendly television is based on the fact that while the owners are away from home, the pet has something to keep it stimulated and busy. with a view to reducing feelings of loneliness, anxiety and boredom.

In the case of humans we could use television as a means to combat these symptoms, but does it really solve them? Probably not. The same goes for dogs: watching TV can fill the time, but does not replace exercise, participation and stimulation what do you require.

The science

The next time you turn on the television for your dog, consider that these noble creatures have vision that is distinguished by their excellent sensitivity to movement, which makes it difficult for them to watch programs at 30 frames per second, the long-applied projection standard for television programming.

Exercise and mental stimulation are the key factors in overcoming anxiety. The television may occupy your dog, but it does not guarantee its stimulation.

Older televisions with slower frame rates can appear to dogs to be a succession of flickering images rather than a smooth, cohesive film. Dogs find it easier to watch newer TVs that have faster frame rates, which makes them more likely to interact with televisionas it seems realistic to them.

What’s more, dogs see color less clearly than we do. So unless the content is oversaturated, the dog will likely not find it realistic. Another thing to keep in mind is that if the TV is too high above the dog’s eye level, they may not see it at all.

Does it really help with anxiety?

The purveyors of dog television culture state that this approach can help alleviate separation anxiety. Since there is so little published research on this topic, it’s hard to say if it really does.

If your dog doesn’t like watching TV, don’t take it personally. You may not even see what is happening, or you may care to know.

We can't say what the effects are when it comes to dogs watching TV. While some dogs respond favorably, most do not. Every dog ​​is different, and if your dog cheers up every time you turn on the TV, he's probably one of the few who enjoy it.

We tend to think that we know what is best for our pets, but sometimes what is best for us is not necessarily what they require.

