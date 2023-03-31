Does OpenAI violate the FTC rules with GPT-4?

The Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP) has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) calling for an investigation of OpenAI and its product GPT-4. The complaint argues that GPT-4 fails to meet the FTC’s guidelines on transparency, fairness, and sound evidence while encouraging accountability. CAIDP also alleges that GPT-4 is biased, misleading, and a risk to privacy and public safety.

The FTC has a responsibility to investigate and prohibit unfair and deceptive business practices. CAIDP believes that the FTC should take a close look at OpenAI and GPT-4. The organization is asking the FTC to determine whether the company has complied with the guidelines issued by the federal agency.

- Advertisement -

The complaint comes shortly after an open letter called for a six-month “pause” on the development of large-scale AI models beyond GPT-4. The letter highlights the heated debate surrounding risk versus hype as the speed of AI development increases.

Legal experts suggest that the FTC could issue AI regulations in 2023, given the speed and growth of AI development. The FTC has been focusing its attention on AI for a long time, but the difference is that AI is more in the public eye, especially with these new generative AI tools that consumers have direct access to.

In a business post published in February, “Keep Your AI Claims in Check,” FTC attorney Michael Atleson wrote that the FTC might be “wondering” whether a company advertising an AI product is aware of the claims. risks. Atleson also stresses that companies need to consider whether they should make or sell the AI ​​tool and whether they are effectively mitigating the risks.

As AI continues to advance and its use spreads, it is important for businesses and organizations to consider how to comply with FTC rules and social responsibility requirements. Ultimately, AI has the potential to transform the world in positive and negative ways, and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that its use is ethical and beneficial to society.