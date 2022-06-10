Does my company need to improve its energy efficiency?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Now that we are all concerned about the price of the electricity bill, it is common to think that controlling the energy efficiency of our home can lead to considerable energy savings and lower monthly bills. By adopting some measures, it is possible to reduce the Energy Efficiency Index of a home, but perhaps what you had not noticed is that it is also possible to do this not only in the personal sphere, but also in the corporate sphere, thinking about energy efficiency in Business.

If you have a company, regardless of its size, using energy efficiently -consuming the least amount of energy possible- and thus controlling the Energy Efficiency Index is also of vital importance. On the one hand, to contribute to caring for the environment and, on the other, because the energy efficiency of a company can also lead to savings in energy bills.

The energy efficiency of a company is measured in relation to energy savings. If, for example, you use electronic devices that require less energy to perform the same work, and their energy consumption is lower than average, you will be contributing to energy savings in the company.

In the same way, the practices carried out by the company to raise awareness among each of its employees with the aim of adopting and promoting responsible energy consumption will also contribute to having a better Energy Efficiency Index in the company.

What does it mean for a company to take care of energy efficiency?

A company that is concerned with lower energy consumption, optimizing it to perform the tasks that must be performed, and that adopts the necessary measures to achieve that efficiency, will achieve greater economic development and will enjoy a series of additional advantages.

For example, an energy efficient company will save costs. This will not only have a direct impact at the end of the month on the energy company’s bill, but will also mean an increase in the company’s competitiveness. If you use renewable energies, your production costs will be reduced and this will also influence your accounts in the long term. In other words, they become more productive companies, either directly or as a consequence of the measures adopted to save energy.

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that if renewable energies are used, carbon dioxide emissions and greenhouse gases will also be reduced, thereby contributing to the conservation of the environment and the fight against climate change. .

On the other hand, if instead of depending on fossil energy that comes from other countries, it depends on renewable energy sources, energy dependence is reduced and in the long term this can also lead to cost savings.

These are just some of the advantages. A company that is committed to its energy efficiency will also be a more technologically developed company and will also improve the image that customers and potential customers have of it. The brand image of an efficient company that is committed to caring for the environment is also a fundamental value that has great weight in marketing campaigns and when it comes to promoting the company’s branding.

It is true that betting on the company’s energy efficiency may mean incurring certain initial costs to readapt equipment and machinery, use renewable energy sources and even modify aspects of the production processes. But after that initial investment, expenses are more than recovered by saving production costs and being more efficient, among other advantages, so don’t think twice and make your company an energy-responsible company and start saving.