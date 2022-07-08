Does Elon Musk still want Twitter?

- Advertisement -

It’s been about three months since The relationship between Twitter and Elon Musk entered into a most peculiar dynamic. It all started with the billionaire expanding his shareholding in Twitter and consequently claiming a seat on the company’s board of directors. A few days later he announced that he was resigning from that position, only to find out shortly after that, in reality, his plans were to take control of the social network, with which he reached a purchase agreement shortly after.

What happened next you probably already know, Elon Musk began to question the data on the number of bots that Twitter had provided him with and, in a most suspicious move, raised the possibility of a reduction in the price of the purchase, curiously just when the analysts began to publish data on the economic problems that this operation could entail to Musk, almost giving the impression that the purchase operation would have responded more to an impulse than to an analysis.

And now, according to a report in The Washington Post, a cluster of events and revelations in recent weeks could indicate that Elon Musk has thought better of it and in consequence, would have decided to back down on the purchase of Twitter. The problem (for him, I mean)? That in the contract he signed, he promised to pay $1 billion in compensation if he decided to go back and not complete the purchase. According to reports, a thorough review of all the points of the contract is being carried out to see if there is any way to avoid having to pay this compensation.

What do you think? Do you think Twitter will eventually be owned by Elon Musk, or do you think he’ll back down, even if it makes him look a bit bad?