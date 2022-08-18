Does Apple iPhone 14 arrive earlier than in the past? Here because

iPhone 14 will most likely be presented on September 7th, and sales will start the week after, on the 16th. Of this is convinced Mark Gurman, as we reported a few hours ago, and one reason why apple would be in advance compared to previous years there would be, and it would be of a purely economic nature.
To take stock of the situation is Ming-chi Kuo, who in this case is not based on heard and on the indiscretions from the supply chain but shares his thoughts as an expert in the sector after analyzing the results of the third quarter of the Cupertino company. Giving us the dates of 7 and 16 September given to us by Gurman, let’s remember when the previous iPhone models were announced:
- iPhone 13: presentation September 14, 2021, on sale from September 24
- iPhone 12: presentation October 14, 2020, on sale from October 23 (12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max), from November 13 (12 mini)
- iPhone 11: presentation 10 September 2019, on sale from 20 September
So Apple would be willing to present the new generation of iPhone slightly earlier than in the past (2020 is a story in itself, due to a pandemic) thus justifying the data on the good sales forecasts formulated by the company on the occasion of the publication of the financial results Q3 2022 In addition, there would also be an intention to anticipate as much as possible the global recessionalready in progress and still “growing and unpredictable“.”Announcing / shipping iPhones as soon as possible could minimize the impact of recession risks on demand“.
90 million iPhones 14 are estimated to be shipped around the world by the end of the year: this despite the tensions between China and Taiwan (with an attached label problem) and some problems encountered in the production phase.