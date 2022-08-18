Does Apple iPhone 14 arrive earlier than in the past? Here because

iPhone 14 will most likely be presented on September 7th, and sales will start the week after, on the 16th. Of this is convinced Mark Gurman, as we reported a few hours ago, and one reason why would be in advance compared to previous years there would be, and it would be of a purely economic nature.

To take stock of the situation is Ming-chi Kuo, who in this case is not based on heard and on the indiscretions from the supply chain but shares his thoughts as an expert in the sector after analyzing the results of the third quarter of the Cupertino company. Giving us the dates of 7 and 16 September given to us by Gurman, let’s remember when the previous iPhone models were announced: