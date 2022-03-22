Does Apple also prefer to avoid digital store fees?

As you can see in the pictures below, the “buy” or “rent” and similar buttons have been replaced with one that says “how to watch” . Pressing them opens a screen explaining that you can complete the transaction “in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and other streaming devices. Or subscribe to Apple TV + on tv.apple.com”. In addition, the navigation panel at the top of the app (always on Android TV, mind you) has removed sections such as “Movies”, “TV Series” or “Store” leaving only “Watch Now”, “Apple TV Plus” and ” Bookshelf”. Basically, it has become just a way to play content already purchased elsewhere.

The Apple TV app for Android / Google TV no longer allows you to buy or rent anything : neither content itself, such as movies and TV series, nor subscriptions, for example to Apple TV Plus. The novelty has been gradually spreading over the last few days: the first reports concern the NVIDIA SHIELD TV set-top boxes, but the direction where you are going is clear, although the official Apple support (SOURCE link at the bottom of the article) still says that you just need to log in “with an Apple ID to subscribe to channels, buy and rent movies or to purchase TV shows” .

Apple TV has begun to arrive on competing devices in the summer of 2020, with its own trailblazer NVIDIA SHIELD TV. A few months later it appeared on the most recent Sony televisions and finally, exactly one year after the first steps, it became freely available on the Play Store (but always only for televisions, while it is important to underline that at Apple it is found both on tablets and on smartphone).

Why did Apple decide to remove every economic component from its app? No explanation has been officially given, but it is impossible to avoid thinking about the matter of commissions. Like everyone else, Apple is also required to pay between 30 and 15% (but in most cases 30%) in deductions to Google, and it’s easy to imagine that it’s an expense it prefers to avoid. The irony is that the Apple is the object of strong criticism (and colossal legal actions) by a multitude of developers precisely for the commissions of its Store, almost identical to those of Google. And with reversed roles, he has always strenuously defended the need for such commissions to guarantee the security, operation and immediacy of the virtual store.

In any case, for now it is still possible to shop on other platforms where Apple TV is available: for example LG and Samsung smart TVs, Xbox consoles and PlayStation.