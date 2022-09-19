Does a creaking sound sound in your Xiaomi headphones? Don’t change them, it can be fixed

- Advertisement -

It may be that when you are listening to music with earphones Xiaomi and that, from time to time, you hear an annoying sound in the form of crunch that makes you end up stopping enjoying the song in question. You are not the only one that this happens to and, luckily, there is a way to solve it that does not involve having to return them.

The reason why the above happens is that the codec is being used CCA and, apparently, quite a few users are reporting problems in this regard. Not of a worse quality than if SBC is used, as was already known. What happens is that a creaking sound is randomly reproduced that can reach bother when wearing headphones (especially if they include noise cancellation).

A fairly simple way to prevent this from happening

Well, there are many who have been going around to get avoid what we’re talking about, since the AAC codec we’re talking about is pretty common these days (especially if you’re using an Apple iPhone, where it’s basically king). Attempts have been made to fix this in several ways: disabling Dolby from the terminals and even eliminating the equalization options from the developer options of the devices that allow it… And none of this has been effective.

Luckily, in the end, the key has been found so that the annoying creak we are talking about stops appearing when the AAC standard is used with any Xiaomi device. And it is much simpler than it may seem: what you have to do is access the Bluetooth or Sound options of the terminal you use and, there, find the portion that allows activate that A2DP technology be in operation. This is usually indicated by a slider, so you’ll need to use it until it turns light and not gray.

This surprisingly will make the failures what we have discussed disappear completely… and, the truth is that there is no specific explanation for it. It just seems like this allows you to optimize the behavior of the AAC codec so that it works with it without problems.

Will there be a solution to this problem?

It is to be hoped that this is the case, and that Xiaomi ends up launching in one of its updates a modification that corrects what happens to some users. Would be ideal. It is true that the standard we are talking about is not the most used (except by Apple), but to avoid frustrations, it is appropriate that a new firmware brings with it the corresponding solution.

