Dodgy Airbnb landlords ‘running scared’ as Council issue over a thousand warnings

Dodgy Airbnb landlords are “running scared” after Dublin City Council issued over a thousand warning letters.

Rules that limited the number of days a home could be rented out in a year on a short-term basis were brought into effect in July 2019.

The restrictions on short-term lets were introduced to alleviate the housing crisis by increasing the supply of homes people living in Dublin can avail of.

Under the rules, a property owner needs to obtain planning permission to rent out their home on sites like Airbnb for more than 90 days in a year.

When a property is reported for potentially breaking the 2019 law, the Council begins an investigation which is followed by a warning letter.

If the landlord proceeds to break the law, an Enforcement Notice is issued and if that doesn’t stop the property owner, legal proceedings are started.

However, DCC data shows the vast majority of Airbnb landlords breaking the rules after they receive a warning letter.

Councillor Michael Pidgeon, who obtained the DCC data through a question to the Chief Executive Owen Keegan, told Dublin Live dodgy Airbnb landlords are “running scared”.

He said: “It shows that the Council are doing a lot of investigating and, when they look into it, it is pretty clear that Airbnb landlords are running scared when they get an enforcement letter which is good news.”

“All they need to say is ‘we know what you are doing’ and that is enough to put some people off’.”

Cllr Pidgeon urged members of the public to “absolutely” report landlords they suspect of renting out a property on Airbnb all year round.

"That is one home that could be housing a family or someone struggling to find a place to live," he said.









Since 2019, there have been 1,255 warning letters issued which progressed to just 33 Enforcement Notices. During the same time, legal proceedings were issued in just four cases.

The data also shows that reporting a landlord suspected of breaking the short-term let laws often produces results.

There were a total of 1,176 complaints received and 914 files closed, according to the DCC data.

However, Cllr Pidgeon was told by Council officials that not all the closed files meant a landlord breaking the rules was stopped.

He said: “There are also a lot of files that were closed because they couldn’t find evidence.”

“I have been told it is really, really difficult to enforce these cases in apartment buildings because on Airbnb you might see a picture of the apartment or a view from a window but it is very hard to establish which unit that is because you can’t get into the building to inspect it.”

He added: “I shared an apartment block in Kilmainham and we know there were three or four units that were full time Airbnbs but unless you are an Airbnb customer you are not going to find out the apartment number.”

Cllr Pidgeon said the Council needs “different national powers” so they can carry out their job to the full extent.

