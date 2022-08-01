Docusaurus, to transform documents into websites, launches a new version

2.0, a development tool for creating websites from documentation, an open source project with over 35k stars from GitHub, free with MIT license, ready to help you create websites in five minutes, has arrived in the world.

It is a full-featured static site builder focused on content (docs, blog, pages, version control, SEO and much more). It allows us to concentrate on the content, and to leave the publication on the Internet for the end, being only necessary to write Markdown files.

Docusaurus scales with your use and is very flexible (it has plugins and themes), which makes it possible to create websites with unique aesthetics.

It uses MDX, which allows React to be used within Markdown files, thus offering interactivity in the .

It was born from Meta (Facebook) as one of its internal projects. The goal was to save time when creating a new documentation website, so they created Docusaurus in 2017. Now the second version is born, after a four-year alpha/beta phase.

They already have almost 300 sites published with this v2, and apparently it will be used by companies like LinkedIn, Microsoft, Shopify, SAP and many more. They are sites that support document versioning, it helps you keep documentation in sync with project versions.

It is important to make it clear that Docusaurus is still a development tool that requires basic knowledge of Node.js, and we will also need to know React to customize our website. Markdown files are usually stored in Git, and in the future they are thinking of working on CMS integrations.

Here is a demonstration of what it is capable of:

Link: docusaurus.io.