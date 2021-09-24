Document reveals abuse allegations made against former ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn

Abuse allegations made against former Dublin Councillor Anthony Flynn have been detailed in a document sent to the members of Inner City Helping Homeless.

The ex-CEO of the Dublin homeless charity, who died in August, was being investigated by the gardai over sexual abuse allegations.

The document, written by former charity chairman David Hall, stated four allegations made against the late councillor.

The first two incidents are alleged to have happened in May, RTE Prime Time reports.

One involved a 21-year-old man, who was “classified by Gardai as extremely vulnerable”, being brought to Mr Flynn’s home by taxi at 2.30 am.

The document goes on to say he stayed the night and “presented to an adult emergency department the following day and was transferred to the sexual assault unit.

“[He] made an allegation to the Gardai when [he] arrived at the Sexual Assault Unit. The Gardaí believed the ICHH taxi account was used.”

Another similar allegation was made less than two weeks later where another man “related to an ICHH Client was collected by taxi and brought to the CEO’s home” 13 days later.

The alleged incident of sexual assault was reported to the gardai that night on the next morning.

The document then says: “Gardai indicated they had met with some men, who were known to gardai, where taxis had collected them and gardai were working through 97 taxi journeys. These journeys had been paid for by the charity.”

One of the four alleged survivors referenced in the report said he contacted Mr Flynn because he feared becoming homeless when he sent him a taxi to bring him to the former councillor’s home.

He alleges he was sexually assaulted by the CEO during that time.

He alleges that his vulnerable situation and threats from Mr Flynn stopped him from going to the gardai.

He is currently receiving help from the Rape Crisis Centre and has given a statement to the gardai.

He said he has been suffering from depression and attempted to take his own life twice before being taken into a friend’s home.

The interim chairman of the board of trustees of the charity, Cllr Christy Burke, said that the charity was operating “as normal”.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter