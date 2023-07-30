HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceDoctors are using AI to draft messages without telling patients

Doctors are using AI to draft messages without telling patients

Tech NewsArtificial Intelligence
sei 154719026.jpg
sei 154719026.jpg
- Advertisement -
AI is helping to draft doctor messages

AI is helping to draft doctor messages

Getty Images/Maskot

A small but growing number of people in the US are receiving messages from their doctors drafted with the help of Artificial intelligence – and some may not even know it.

- Advertisement -

It is the first step in a larger plan to use OpenAI’s large language models – the line of technology powering chatbots such as ChatGPT – within one of the largest US electronic health records systems operated by the company Epic. Although Epic and healthcare organisations participating in the pilot deployment describe this as …

The iPhone 14 will arrive a little earlier than expected. When?

Article amended on 12 May 2023

We clarified that Microsoft hosts GPT-3 in its data centres

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X