Doctors are using AI to draft messages without telling patients

A small but growing number of people in the US are receiving messages from their doctors drafted with the help of Artificial intelligence – and some may not even know it.
It is the first step in a larger plan to use OpenAI’s large language models – the line of technology powering chatbots such as ChatGPT – within one of the largest US electronic health records systems operated by the company Epic. Although Epic and healthcare organisations participating in the pilot deployment describe this as …
Article amended on 12 May 2023
We clarified that Microsoft hosts GPT-3 in its data centres
