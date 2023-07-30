Doctors are using AI to draft messages without telling patients

- Advertisement -

AI is helping to draft doctor messages Getty Images/Maskot

A small but growing number of people in the US are receiving messages from their doctors drafted with the help of – and some may not even know it.

- Advertisement -

It is the first step in a larger plan to use OpenAI’s large language models – the line of technology powering chatbots such as ChatGPT – within one of the largest US electronic records systems operated by the company Epic. Although Epic and healthcare organisations participating in the pilot deployment describe this as …