Do you want to work in technology by 2022? These are the positions with the most demand

The new year is just around the corner and with this season the plans and resolutions that we hope to fulfill always come. If yours are oriented to the workplace and you are interested in the world of technology, you should know that this area has dozens of roles that we can fulfill. However, today we will present to you those that represent the most demanded positions in the field of technology for 2022.

Knowing this, you will be able to plan your training process in a more concrete way, directly aiming to get started in some of these positions.

The most in-demand positions in technology for 2022

Java developer

Java hit the market in 1995 to establish itself as one of the busiest programming languages ​​for the next decade. At the moment, Java-based solutions are numerous and therefore, 2022 will be an excellent year for those who know it.

The Java developer’s work involves being involved in all stages of the product life cycle. In this sense, it is not only about developing, but also planning and maintaining the solutions created in order to always guarantee their availability.

Cloud Architect

Cloud Architecture is a discipline that combines experience with programming languages ​​and a strong component of supervision, planning and management. The Cloud Architect’s job is to verify the company’s strategy in the cloud. In that sense, you must be attentive to the most appropriate plan to hire, the design of applications that will work in the cloud and the supervision of their correct operation.

Cloud technology is being very taken into account by companies, a projection that is increasing and that therefore will require more professionals in the area.

Product Manager

The Product Manager or Product Manager is the staff in charge of serving as a bridge between all sectors of a project. If an application is being developed, it is the Product Manager who must make sure that programmers, designers and everyone involved in the project, point in the same direction. In that sense, the competencies sought for this position are strong analytical skills and experience in project management.

Being a Product Manager implies knowing the project in depth and also having good communication skills to maintain contact with the entire group.

Cybersecurity Specialist

In the most demanded positions in the field of technology for 2022, the Cybersecurity Specialist could not be absent. We always emphasize the importance of security in computer systems and therefore, the personnel who are in charge of designing and implementing policies will always be necessary.

The Cybersecurity Specialist deserves networking knowledge, problem-solving skills, and computer forensic knowledge.

Data Scientist

At a time when information is the most valuable asset that companies can have, the Data Scientist is a highly requested role. His work is closely related to the use of Machine Learning for data analysis. Among the tasks that you must perform is planning to obtain data sets, analyze them and convert them into information for interested parties.

This position requires knowledge of databases, statistical programming languages, and data mining techniques.

Technology is an area where there is a lot of work, however, it also requires a lot of preparation to go out and compete in the market. In that sense, take one of the roles that we presented before as a guide, to start preparing for the new year.