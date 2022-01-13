Do you want to start in photography? These tips could help you

The world of audiovisual production is as varied as it is immense. Through it, the human manages to capture reality (or his own interpretation of it) in a format that can then be shared infinitely many times. But, to be able to do it properly, it is necessary to have certain bases. Hence, if you want to start your way in areas such as photography, it is worth knowing these tips.

Tips to keep in mind when starting photography

When we talk about the craft of photography, we find an action that comes to be considered both art and science. Its subjective side allows man to turn it into a narrative tool capable of expressing messages through the image.

On the other hand, its scientific part allows to capture specific moments in time through proven and repeatable processes that have both techniques and standardized tools. Hence, the tips to start in the world of photography can simply be considered as guidelines to follow to balance two sides of the same coin.

With that in mind, we can delve a little deeper into the details that we must take into account if we want to make our first forays into worlds such as photography or videography.

We must understand that one is not born learned

In other words, preparation is key. Indeed, there is a part of the photography process that will be entirely subjective and associated with the “vision” of whoever is behind the lens. However, to be able to effectively translate this idea into an image it is necessary to have a solid base of knowledge about composition, camera management and even image editing.

In order to ensure the best results, one of the first tips we can give you is to take courses before starting your foray into photography. In this way, you will be able to acquire basic knowledge both about the capture of images and about their subsequent treatment. Everything to ensure that you can have a quality visual product at the end of your sessions.

A good team can make all the difference

Now, knowledge of “good practice” alone will not be enough either. In fact, if we really want to start in the world of photography, another of the tips we can give you is that you do not stay alone with your cell phone camera.

As advanced as they have become, phone cameras leave us with a limited range of options to interact with when taking a photo. So even though the results may be good, much of the process is beyond our control.

Due to the above, our best alternative will then be to buy a professional camera that offers us true freedom when capturing images. But, not all equipment is the same and, before buying, the best we can do is investigate which model could be more suited to what we require.

The first big decision to make has to do with the use of DSLR cameras or their Mirrorless peers. In summary, the great difference between both models is that the former has an older system, while the latter renew their structure to eliminate a specific component: the mirror.

What difference does that make? The first way allows the photographer to look directly at the image captured by the camera lens. On the other hand, mirrorless directly offers a digital representation of the capture.

When we talk about the final result, the differences are not usually that wide. So many times the use of one or the other is at the discretion of each person. In general, if you are going to start in the world of photography, another of our advice is to opt for mirrorless alternatives, since they are usually a little lighter and cheaper than their counterparts.

What cameras are the best to start in the world of photography?

Realistically, just deciding to go for a mirrorless camera won’t help us much in deciding. After all, we will be faced with a vast market of options that could easily feel overwhelming.

For this reason, here at TekCrispy we will recommend some camera models that we consider ideal to help beginners start their way into the world of photography.

Fujifilm X-T100

As we well know, Fujifilm is one of the best known camera brands in the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that they are among the most common options for photography beginners.

Fujifilm X-T100.

Now, if we want to take those first steps to the next level, then models like the X-T100 of the best alternatives. The mirrorles device is perfect for an amateur level person when it comes to photography skills.

The camera features a macro lens and is compatible with 26 other variable Fijinnon lenses already produced by Fujifilm. Additionally, it has the ability to capture up to 430 frames per charge thanks to its long-lasting battery.

In addition, the device also has details such as automatic super-fast focus and balance adjustment. Thanks to them, you won’t have to worry about always determining each and every one of the camera’s settings before you start shooting.

Canon EOS M50

Raising the bar a bit, we find the Canon EOS M50 which is another model of professional mirrorless camera. With its wide-angle lens and LCD touchscreen, it offers a wider range of customization options than previous equipment.

Canon EOS M50.

Likewise, the white balance adjustment can be done automatically, but it also allows its manual setting. Also, this camera has a special feature that allows it to stabilize the images it captures. In other words, it eliminates the possibility of an element being accidentally out of focus.

As if that were not enough, the Canon EOS M50 has a 241 megapixel APS C CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 8 image processor. Thanks to them, vibrant images and intense colors are obtained, all divided into more than 10 different shooting modes.

Nikon Z50

Nikon undoubtedly also had a presence in this string of big names in the world of photography. Specifically, the Nikon Z50 mirrorless model is another of the equipment that definitely falls within our advice for those new to the world of photography.

Nikon Z50.

This equipment is not only ideal for fast, high-quality image processing, but also supports 4K video capture. It also features a high-resolution LCD screen for viewing details and a Zoom lens capable of providing the best close-ups.

In addition to the above, the camera has a hybrid autofocus system that allows us a little more freedom in the technical aspect of taking each photo. Finally, the device is distinguished by its more than 20 effects available to apply both to photos and videos, all added with the ability to capture up to 11 fps (frames-per-second).

Sony a6400

Finally, another name that we could not leave out was Sony. Specifically, the A6400 model can be ideal for use by those who want to start in photography.

Your system has automatic adjustment functions that make the process easier. But, at the same time, it offers a wide range of adjustment and customization options that help take each shot to the next level. All this thanks to its BIONZ X image processor.

Sony a6400.

Like the Nikon model, this equipment also offers to capture up to 11 fps. What makes the difference, though, is that it leverages its strengths to excel at fast capturing high-quality images, not video.

Like the Nikon model, this equipment also offers to capture up to 11 fps. What makes the difference, though, is that it leverages its strengths to excel at fast capturing high-quality images, not video.

Thanks to this, in seconds the equipment can activate its automatic adjustments to adapt to the requirements of each frame.