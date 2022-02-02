The controversy with Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan and the misinformation he gave about vaccines upset many. If you are one of those who was outraged by what happened and want to stop using Spotify, this is the article you were looking for. Or if you’re just someone who wants to explore other music services, this text is still the one for you.

How to cancel a Spotify account?

Via Pixabay

You should know that Spotify will not allow you to cancel your subscription through the mobile application. So what should you do? Well, you will log in from a web browser to your Spotify account. Then you will go to the account settings section and choose the option that says cancel premium subscription.

And, depending on when you signed up, you may be able to keep the premium features on your account until your next payment is due.

And what are those alternative music services to Spotify?

You thought you would be unable to find an alternative, right? After all, Spotify accounts for 31% of the total music streaming market, so that’s normal. However, you have nothing to worry about. Here you will meet four equally interesting options. Here they go:

1.Apple Music

Before, the Apple Music interface was a bit awkward, but it has come a long way and today it presents great improvements. The app has 75 million songs, radio, playlists and music videos, which Spotify does not have.

Dare we say that the user experience is very close to that of Spotify. It even introduces a feature that Spotify has promised since 2021, but hasn’t yet, and it’s this: lossless and spatial audio. So Apple is fulfilling its goal of improving the listening quality of its users.

Apple offers three months free to new users, but after that time you will have to pay for some of these subscriptions: $11.99 per month or $119 per year. You also have the option to cancel bundled subscription agreements with other services, such as Apple TV+ or iCloud.

2. YouTube Music

If you have Android, YouTube Music could be a good option for you. So if you pay for the premium subscription of £11.99 per month, you’ll get YouTube Music for free. There you will enjoy 60 million songs and YouTube videos.

However, we must warn you that many users consider the audio quality to be not very good, but it makes up for it with its playlists, radio stations, and other features that you might see on other sites.

3.Amazon Music

This option can be interesting, since it also allows you to integrate other Amazon technologies. Here you will have 75 million songs, podcasts, playlists and lossless and spatial audio. And if you want to join Amazon this week, we have good news for you: those who subscribe will have 4 months of free music.

4.Tidal

This site is known for its excellent audio quality and compensating artists very well. Added to this, it has 80 million music tracks, 350,000 videos, live broadcasts of concerts and a free tier that works similar to Spotify.

Do you want to pay your subscription now? Well, you will only have to choose between these two: one at $11.99 and another at $23.99, the latter rewarding the artists you listen to the most with 10% of your subscription fee.

Can the playlist be transferred?

Via Pixabay

One of the big problems with moving from one music service to another is playlists. Well, surely you have one that you’ve been listening to for a long time and you don’t want to lose for anything in the world.

Don’t worry, you have two options to not leave your favorite songs behind: pay or use a third-party service that will convert one playlist at a time. To do this, and if you have iOS, you can use SongShift. Also another good option is Soundiiz, only you will have to run it from a web browser.

To execute each function you will have to give access to the account you are changing and then you can also remove that option.

How much do music services pay artists?

This information is not usually shared by music services. However, thanks to a Tricordist report in 2020we can know approximately how much artists earn on some of the mentioned platforms.

According to the report, Spotify pays $0.00348 per stream, Apple Music pays $0.00675 per stream, Amazon pays $0.00426, Google pays $0.00554, and Tidal offsets $0.00876.