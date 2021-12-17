Do you want to publish the same post on several Instagram accounts at the same time? We show you how

At the moment it is quite common for us to manage several accounts of the same social network on the same device. For example, Instagram has been allowing this possibility for a while, however, what if we want to make the same post on different profiles? Well, it is an open possibility since 2019, so if you do not know how to publish an Instagram post on several accounts at the same time, we will teach you the steps to follow.

Knowing this will make it easier for you to manage the accounts you manage, considering that you can repeat the publication in all of them, if necessary.

Steps to publish an Instagram post on several accounts at the same time

Image source: Mashable.

For example, if you manage the profiles of several people involved in the same project, it would be quite useful to repeat the publication on all accounts. As we mentioned before, this is a task that we can accomplish in one move. In this way, we save ourselves the trouble of switching profiles to make the same publication on the other.

The steps you must follow to publish an Instagram post on several accounts at the same time are these:

Open Instagram.

Tap the “+” icon to start posting.

Select the image and comply with the cropping and filtering process.

Activate the accounts where you want to repeat the publication, on the last screen. These are located below the options to tag users and add the location.

Tap the “Share” option to send the post.

By completing these steps, the publication in question will be repeated in each of the selected profiles. The process is really the same as that of making any post, with the difference that in the end we must select the accounts where we want to publish.

This feature is extremely useful for Community Managers and any general user who manages multiple related accounts.