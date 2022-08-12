Do you want to know if your iPhone battery is in good health? do a calibration

- Advertisement -

battery-is.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Do you want to know if your iPhone battery is in ? do a ">

The battery is an essential component of all devices that can be used without being connected to the mains. An example are the iphone from Apple. Knowing the state in which it is is very important, since a malfunction of this means that the experience you have is not the best possible. We tell you how to know exactly the state of your terminal.

in the operating system iOS There is an option that allows you to see the health of the battery, but the information – which is useful – is not always as accurate as it should be. It helps, but the best thing is in the event that the operation of the battery generates distrust, it is best to carry out a calibration of this component (to find out if you have to change it or not). Luckily Apple has a tool that allows you to do just this.

Perform a battery calibration on your iPhone

As the one you are going to use is an official option, you can be completely sure about the reliability offered by the process. This is safe and it usually doesn’t take long (but do not think that it is something that is finished in a matter of seconds). By the way, you can perform a battery calibration as many times as you want, so there are no restrictions in this regard. These are the steps you have to take:

Access the official Apple store to download the application you need to perform battery calibration. This is called Apple Support, and you don’t have to pay anything to get it.

Once you have it installed on the iPhone, you should run it as usual. There are many options available in the app that you have installed, and its stability and proper functioning is guaranteed.

Now you have to find the calibration section, which you get by using the More option and then you will see that there is an option called Battery life. Click on Check now and you have to wait for everything to finish (you have to be patient).

Once you have finished all of the above, you already have the data you were looking for and you know exactly what the battery health of your smartphone is.

unsplash

As you can see, it is not complicated or expensive to know the status of your iPhone’s battery. And if it’s not particularly good, don’t hesitate to consider changing the component. The reason is that a malfunction of this has a sure consequence: your user experience will not be particularly good In your day to day. And, to do this, it is best to turn to Apple’s technical service, so you will avoid problems.

>