Do you want to hide your iPhone photos? so you can get it

By: Brian Adam

You may have some photos that you don’t want anyone to see if you leave them your iPhone. The reasons for this can be varied, but the fact is that more than one may need to achieve it. Well, we are going to tell you how to achieve it with little effort and completely free of charge.

The reason for this is that in the operating system itself iOS The necessary tools to achieve it are included. Therefore, you won’t have to use a third-party app… something that can be very important since you don’t want to trust anyone other than Apple. And what do you have to use? well the app Grades which is included by default in the development of the Cupertino company.

Steps to hide the images

The truth is that, to all that we have indicated, it must be said that the simplicity it is really high so in just a few minutes you will have everything done. And, in addition, you also have the possibility to add an additional layer of protection by using a password. This is what you have to do:

  • Enter the viewing application of the photos you use and select the images what you want to hide.
  • Now take advantage of the option Share as usual and, among the options that appear, select Grades.
  • You have to wait for the sending to complete and then open the Notes app and on the main screen select the photos. Next, what you have to do is click on the icon that has three points and you must use the option that has a padlock to set a block by password (you must create it, of course).
  • It’s time to remove the photos from the phone storage by using the gallery app that you like the most.
  • You will have finished and the images in question can no longer be seen by anyone who does not know the password you have set.

The truth is that hiding the photos you want from prying eyes in the iPhone it is something of the simplest and, this, is an advantage that iOS allows that we believe is very positive. In addition, you can easily undo what you have done by sharing the images again, but doing the opposite way.

It is possible to use specific applications to achieve this, such as Dropbox, for example, but the truth is that it is highly recommended to take advantage of the many good options that the operating system has that is included in the well-known Apple phone.

