Do you want to hide the number of likes on Facebook? We show you how

It seems that the ultimate goal of social networks is to accumulate many Likes in the publications we make. Although it is part of the process, it is not about the purpose of these platforms and thinking about it, Instagram brought the possibility of not showing the likes. However, it is a function that has also been taken to Facebook where we can now hide the amount of Likes.

If you want to prevent this number from being seen in your post or those of others on Facebook, then we will show you the steps to follow to achieve it.

Steps to hide likes on Facebook

Hide the number of likes of the publications in Facebook o Instagram is a personal option of each user. That is, some would really prefer to enjoy the posts on the platform without being suggested by the amount of interactions they receive. The Like button is one of the platform indicators that speak of the positive perception of a publication. That is why hiding them can help us enjoy what is shown in a more objective way.

If you want to hide the Likes from your view on Facebook, you should know that it is an option that is in full swing. In that sense, if it still does not appear, you will have to wait a few days for it to arrive on your device.

The steps to do this begin with opening the app on your smartphone and going to “Settings and Privacy” from the icon with the 3 stripes. Then, select “Settings” and once inside, scroll down until you find “News Section Settings”. There, you will have to select “Reactions Preferences” and then choose the option to hide yours or from other users.

In this way, when you enter Facebook you will have a view without the amount of likes for each publication.