Do you want to download Windows 11 now? Here are 3 safe and legal ways to do it

The countdown has already ended and today, October 5, the stable version of Windows 11 is available to all users. In that sense, Microsoft has made available different ways to download Windows 11 to incorporate it into our team. For this reason, we are going to present you what each one is about, so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

These 3 ways to download the new Microsoft OS are completely legal and made available by the same company.

3 ways to download Windows 11

Installation Wizard (to upgrade from Windows 10)

If you have a Windows 10 computer and you want to upgrade to Windows 11, then we can count on the Installation Assistant. This small program will take care of the compatibility checks and then carry out the installation process of the operating system from Windows 10.

To get the Installation Wizard, you will only have to follow this link and choose the first option.

Windows 11 Instalation Media

The classic Windows Media Tool has been renamed for the new version of the operating system and has now been dubbed Windows 11 Instalation Media. Of course, this is one of the 3 ways we have to download Windows 11, it is simple, but it requires some additional steps.

Using this mechanism we will have to select if we want to immediately create a Bootable USB for an installation from scratch. If this is your intention, remember that the storage must be higher than 8G.

Download a Windows 11 ISO

If you want to save an ISO image to review it or prepare a Bootable USB later, follow this link and scroll to the end. There you will find the option to only obtain the ISO image of the operating system to do whatever you want later.