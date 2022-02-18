Do you want to create 3D videos? This camera is your perfect tool

3D content is becoming more and more common among creators and, therefore, there are not a few who want to use it. An accessory that will allow you to achieve this is the camera QooCam EGOwhich differs from other models on the market due to the large number of functions it offers: it records, allows you to edit and even view and share your creations as soon as you have them.

One of the things that stands out about this device is that it consists of two elements, one to make the recordings and the other to view them. can be to combine to get the best possible quality and use something that makes this product different: use 3D stereo technology. And this means? Well, two lenses are used to carry out the work that is based on the biology of human eyes – both in precision and in the distance between them, which is 65 millimeters. Therefore, it is capable of achieving fantastic realism.

The recording quality of each of the elements is Full HD at 60FPS, which ensures precision and fluidity when recording three-dimensional environments. In addition, it has very good stabilization so that there is no doubt that good results are obtained, something that is helped by its small dimensions and options that even allow the QooCam EGO to be used with a gimbal or tripods.

More features in this 3D camera

One that is striking is that, thanks to the inclusion of Wifi it is possible to connect the QooCam EGO to smartphones and, using an application to iOS and Android, you can from include effects; going through transitions; and even add stickers. To this you must add that due to the inclusion of a dual-lens viewfinder you can see the contents with the virtual environments perfectly -they are stored on an SD card-. And, all this, quite comfortably.

kickstarter

Finally, if what you see convinces you, you can share with others what you have achieved. Using wireless connectivity you can send videos directly to platforms such as Youtube. Therefore, the purchase of this QooCam EGO can mean the beginning of a channel that can take you very far.

How to get the QooCam EGO

This is a device that is already funded on Kickstarter, so you can be sure that if you get into the project, you will receive the device as soon as the investor acquisition process is finished. Approximate delivery is in the month of March 2022 and the price of each camera is 255 euros. It’s not bad at all.

