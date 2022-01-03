Do you want to change your 4K television for an 8K one? We tell you if it’s worth it

In the last 15 years, television technology has made huge leaps in quality, both in the image, as well as in its functions and experience it provides. However, the image is the factor most taken into account when purchasing a television. Right now, we can choose HD, 4K and 8K devices. However, is it worth changing or buying a 4K TV instead of an 8K one?

The answer might seem simple considering that 8K theoretically doubles 4K displays. However, in practice this does not work like that and we will explain it to you so that you can make the best decision.

Switching from a 4K TV to 8K?

Swapping a 4K TV for an 8K might seem like a pretty wise move at first glance. However, to determine if there is a real difference between the image that we perceive in both technologies, we must look towards the technical aspects. According to Professor Stephen Palmer of the University of California Berkeley, this issue will depend on 2 factors. The first is how big the TV in question is and the second is from what distance you will see it.

In that sense, to notice the benefits of 8K technology over 4K on a television, the equipment must be very large and we will have to see it from a short distance. The same happens if we have a 2K television and we go to a 4K one, it will be necessary for the latter to be large and seen from a short distance.

Vision and Computational Neuroscience professor Pawan Sinha explains that a 60-inch 4K resolution screen viewed from a meter and a half away, allows you to see the differences with HD resolution. However, when the quality increases from 4K to 8K, we will not be able to see too many differences. In that sense, the solution is to acquire a much larger 60-inch screen to see it from closer.

Considering the above, the ideal would be to change a 4K television for 8K if the latter will be larger and you plan to see it from closer. Otherwise, the best thing is to save a little money and buy the 4K quality screen, which can be appreciated at a safe distance.