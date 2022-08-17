Do you use Telegram? So you can delete old messages (no time limit)

- Advertisement -

The messaging application offers some options that are very interesting and that make it surpass much of its competition (such as WhatsApp). One of the options that fits into what we say is the ability offered by the app we are talking about when it comes to deleting sent a long time ago. Not long ago, WhatsApp increased the time available to sent messages by just over two days. This is positive, without a doubt, but it is far from what Telegram allows right now. This application offered more or less that time when years ago it included the possibility of deleting messages, but now things have improved a lot and it is possible to delete them regardless of the time. A clear improvement over its competition. How to delete a message in Telegram that is very old The big problem will be locating this text or emoji that you do not want to be kept for you and the rest of the people in a Telegram chat. If you have to go very far back, unless you know part of what you wrote and do a search, you will have to spend a while going back in the sent messages. And this can be tedious. Once you locate what you want to delete, what you have to do is the following within the application itself: If you already see the message in question on the screen, what you have to do is click on it continuously until you see it appear. stands out from the rest. Now, in the upper area, you will find an icon that has the shape of a trash can -which is the one you have to use-. A message will appear in which you have to choose whether the deletion is effective for the rest of the users or only for you. Once you choose, you are done and you will not leave any trace of what you wrote at the time. Obviously, you can repeat the action as many times as you see fit and in different chat rooms. There is no ation. As you have been able to verify, the steps to take to delete a very old message do not differ at all, with those that are necessary to delete one that you have just sent. And, this is a success on the part of Telegram because something that could be relevant in its day, but is not now, will stop following you like a ghost. And, on top of that, you can do this with amazing simplicity. >