Do you use Apple Mail? These are the news that arrive in macOS Ventura

One of the best email clients that exist for computers is the one that Apple includes by default in its operating system for computers. This is called Mail and with the new version of macOS Ventura that was recently announced by the North American company, new features are included that are not interesting. We show them to you so you know what you can do again with this software. Everything that is added again does not make you lose the excellent functionality that this application has, which also works with high speed with all kinds of content (including multimedia). Possibly one of the novelties that attracts the most attention among all those announced at the Apple developer conference is the so-called Follow-Up. This allows pinning some sent messages to be able to follow up in case no response is received. This allows not to forget something that is urgent, it is not solved. And, even, it has been indicated that the development itself will send suggestions to carry out actions that are efficient and useful. Other new features in Apple Mail for macOS Ventura Next, we leave other new functions that are included in the new version of the mail client that Apple includes by default in its operating system and that are most interesting: Remind Me (reminder) : Now, when you read an email and you know you want to do this again, you can set a reminder so you don’t forget to do it. Pressing the right mouse button appears this option that can be set in times ranging from one hour to days. Even marked messages have their own label to be able to filter by tabs. Undo Send: This functionality adds a few seconds of waiting -about 10- to send a message definitively. This allows correcting in case of forgetting an email, which is always positive. An element in the interface of the Apple application allows access to this tool, which is sure to be widely used by users. Schedule Send: Thanks to a new dropdown menu you can set a day and time you want to send a message. This allows you to optimize the use of the Apple application, since you can do work ahead of being busy when you have to send an email. Ideal that everything can be configured in a completely personalized way. Smarter Mailbox: one of the reasons for this is that, for example, Rich Links technology is used, which makes it possible to preview a website by simply moving the mouse pointer over the link. Now you even have a much more useful message if you don’t include a recipient when sending an email, so everything is easier and faster. There are a few more options that are new to Apple’s Mail app in macOS Ventura, but they are of lesser depth. The fact is that with these advances, the development we are talking about will remain one of the best -if not the best- of all those that exist integrated into an operating system. And this is big words. >