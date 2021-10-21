Do you think someone is spying on your smartphone? So you can do the test

Almost always when we refer to the threats that have to do with the possibility that hackers look at everything we do with our mobile, we do so referring to those malware and viruses that try to get hold of our most important data, especially the banking ones. But there is another variant, lighter in its consequences, which focuses on what interests us, on what we say near the smartphone in order to show us what some companies call “personalized ad recommendations According to data managed by the company NordVPN, in the last year alone there has been a 5% increase in the installation of apps focused on monitoring our smartphones, in such a way that they are able to listen to us without requesting permission to know what exactly we like, or what we we want to buy. Or have you not ever had the feeling that after a chat with friends, the browser begins to recommend ads about what you have discussed? From assistants to gossip applications Everyone knows that virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa or Google’s always have their ears on, otherwise they would not be able to know when we request their help for anything. That, necessarily, generates data from our conversations that could be used both to “improve your quality of service” and for “marketing purposes”. From NordVPN they alert us that “when you ask the Google Assistant or Siri to find something, this information is used for the purpose of offering you online advertising. It is no different than typing something in the Google search bar. If you are looking for car deals in your city, you will start to see car related ads all over the internet. In a way, a virtual assistant is just another search engine. ” If you suspect that something like this is happening with your smartphone, we are going to give you some small indications to know if any app on your mobile is listening. So we are going to create a little trap: Choose a good topic of conversation but, if possible, something that is not on your radar or you have an interest in achieving it but that, in some way, can be linked to you and your tastes. When choosing that topic, remember to choose something that you have never searched on the internet, through any of your devices linked to the same account. Choose a series of keywords to mention them during the conversation: brand, model, type of product, etc. . Or if it is a trip, a destination, a type of transport, type of accommodation … Now he begins to talk about that topic in small doses spread over several days in a row. Of course, NEVER be tempted to search with your mobile, computer, etc. Not before, not during this little ruse. After several days, pay special attention to the ads you receive when browsing your favorite websites or in certain free apps to find out if your smartphone has really listened to you. If you do not receive a constant barrage of publicity on that issue, then you can breathe easy but if not … How do I block the gossips on my mobile? The first thing you should do, if you find that you begin to see advertisements that touch on the subject that you have been talking about for several days on the microphone of your phone, is to check the permissions that you have granted, especially those that have to do with tracking, use of the microphone, etc. If you see an application that is exceeding its limits, block it so that it does not continue to collect information. Even so, there are apps that access the microphone without express permission. Regardless of the dangers they pose, periodically review the applications that you have installed in case there is one that you do not use and that is the focus of the problems. If all of the above does not work, a VPN is a good solution to mask your IP address and encrypt all your online traffic, which will improve your privacy and prevent those apps from sending relevant information. And remember, “Don’t share too much information with your phone. The less you know, the better.” >