Do you send images as documents on WhatsApp? there is good news for you

The work of WhatsApp developers is tireless, or so it seems. We say this because new test functions are revealed almost daily with the aim of including them in the final version of this application -which already goes a little further than messaging-. We tell you what his latest idea is that is perfect for use with multimedia files. What has been deployed in the beta version of WhatsApp is a new function that improves the sending of images or videos as if it were a document. This is something that many users use, although it may seem surprising, since it is the best way of not losing resolution in the contents (because if the specific option to send them is selected, a compression is performed that inevitably causes quality to be lost. ). Therefore, the change is not exactly unimportant. Improved usability in sending Obviously, there is no change in the way this is done, which remains the same because it is so simple and intuitive that for now there is nothing to improve here. The advance occurs because, now, if what has been sent is an image such as a document, a preview of it is generated so that it is known exactly what has been received when checking the news in the chat. And is this relevant? Well, the truth is yes. The reason is that when a multimedia file was received until now in the way we are indicating, the only thing that could be reviewed to choose the one you wanted to see was its name. And, if this was not edited, the most normal thing was to fail in the case of having a very wide list, since it was practically impossible to identify the desired one. In other words, with this improvement in WhatsApp, it is completely correct, because it will make everything much easier for users… which is what it is all about. Needs improvement One of the things that is important to mention is that in this test version, the quality of the preview is not exactly the best possible. But we must not forget that it is not the final version of the functionality, so this will surely change when it is decided to deploy this novelty to users, which is very positive. The test version that already includes this new option is 2.22.5.11, so if you are a tester this is the one you should have installed -it has just been deployed-. For the rest, there is nothing left to do but wait for the checks to finish… something that, in this case, seems like it won’t take long to happen. Do you find this an interesting novelty? >