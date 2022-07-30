Do you remember “Capitani”? The successful police thriller returned for a second season

The crime series is the first Luxembourg production to be launched on the platform. (Netflix)

In October 2020, Luxembourg surprised with his first original series of Netflix after obtaining a great reception worldwide. under the title of Captainthe story written by Thierry Faber, Eric Lamhene and Christophe Wagner managed to hook the viewer with its high doses of intrigue and mystery that characterize the essence of the and criminal thriller genre. The platform premiered the second season earlier this month, almost three years after its on-screen debut.

Luc (Luc Schiltz) is a police detective who is assigned the case of the strange death of a 15-year-old girl named Jenny Engel, and must travel to a town in the north of the country – where everyone is hiding something – to carry out the investigation. When he arrives at the scene, the first thing he does is approach the local authorities, specifically agent Elsa Ley, to find out more details about the alleged crime surrounding the sudden appearance of the lifeless body in the woods.

While the protagonist and his new colleague follow the clues to find the culprit or culprits, the locals begin the search for Tanya, Jenny’s twin sister. Everything would indicate that the suspect is in the closest circle of the victim’s family, but the task of finding the answer will fall to this surly inspector and his young companion. Both will have to disrupt a web of secrets and lies to reach the dark truth.

the cast of Captain is made up of Luc Schiltz, Sophie Mousel, Claude De Demo, Joe DennenwaldKonstantin Rommelfangen, Jules Werner, Jil Devresse, Julie Kieffer, Brigitte Urhausen, Timo Wagner, Max Gindorff, Pierre Bodry, Luc Feit, Nicole Max, Esther Gaspart Michels, Roland Gelhausen, Désirée Nosbusch, Jemp Schuster, Jean-Paul Maes, Raoul Schlechter, among others.

The second season of “Capitani” arrived this month and marked a different course for the main character. (Netflix)

What is season 2 about Captain?

The new 12 episodes of the crime series address a different facet of the central character after ending the days of his work within the police: Luc has become a private detective. “ Now in Luxembourg City, Luc Capitani takes a job that soon entangles him in a murder investigation linked to the capital’s criminal underworld. ”, reads the official premise in the service steaming.

Likewise, we will meet again with Elsa Ley while she leads an investigation into the gangs of a drug cartel in the same area where the former police officer currently lives; and we also see other familiar faces like Carla/Sofia and Joe. Although the sequel was expected to continue to explore the case of the previous installment, the narrative expands aimlessly to involve Luc in other dangerous situations, such as the world of drug dealing.

The second season of Captain premiered in July this year through Netflix.

