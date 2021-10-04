Do you need to unlock the Administrator user in Windows 11? We show you how

There is only one day left for the official release of Windows 11 and yet many users are already using the operating system. Whenever we are going to use Windows, we need to create a user account and when we do, we get administrator permissions. However, the account with this name is disabled by default. In that sense, we want to present you the way to unlock the Windows 11 Administrator user.

To achieve this, we will occupy the native options of the operating system through the command interpreter.

Steps to unlock the Administrator user in Windows 11

The Windows 11 Administrator account is disabled for security reasons. The handling of this user is delicate taking into account that he has permissions to do any action within the operating system. In this sense, it is disabled both to prevent users from making changes that affect the system, and so that malicious codes do not take advantage of it for their purposes. However, if you have reasons to do so, unlocking the Windows 11 Administrator user is very easy.

To begin, we are going to go to the command interpreter and to do this, go to start and type CMD. When you see the result, right click and run it as Administrator.

Now we are going to first check the status of the Administrator account. To do this, enter the command Net User and this will immediately list all user accounts on the system. There you should see an Administrator or Administrator call, depending on the language of your installation.

Image source: Ghacks.

To see its status, type the following command and press Enter: Net User Administrator or Net User Administrator . This will display all the information about the account and you will be able to see if it is active or not.

Image source: Ghacks.

If it is not active (as it should be by default) then type the following command and press Enter, to activate it immediately: Net User Administrator / active: yes .

Image source: Ghacks.

Now, to modify the password, enter the following and press Enter: Net User Administrator * .

This will request the new password and a repetition for security, at the end, you will be able to log in with the Administrator account in Windows 11.