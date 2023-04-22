Do you need to transfer photos from your iPhone to Windows PC? So you can do it

If you are an iPhone user and have a Windows PC, You may have faced some challenges while trying to transfer your iPhone photos to your computer.. Fortunately, there are several ways to transfer photos from iPhone to Windows PC.

Before we start, it is important to note that transferring photos from iPhone to Windows PC can be a bit tricky if you are not familiar with the process. But come on, you shouldn’t worry since In this article we will guide you step by step so that you can do it without problems in the easiest and fastest ways possible.

- Advertisement -

One of the easiest ways to transfer photos from your iPhone to your Windows PC is to use the iTunes app on Windows. To do so, follow the steps below:

Connect your iPhone to your PC with a USB cable

– Connect your iPhone to your PC using a USB cable.

– Unlock your iPhone and select trust this team either Relyin case it appears that way to you.

– From your Windows computer, open the application itunes. You can download it from the Microsoft Store without any problem.

– Sign in with your Apple ID.

– When asked on your iPhone if you trust the computer, tap Rely and enter your mobile PIN to continue.

– Open now File Browser of your computer, where you will find the box Apple iPhone in the section of devices and drives.

– Enter in Internal storage and then in DCIM.

– You will now see all your photos and videos in dated folders. Enter the one you need and move, copy or edit what you want. Of course, remember that if you move it, the change will be reflected on your iPhone, in addition to the fact that if you have images in HEIC format, you will not be able to open them natively. You would in any case need an image converter from the Microsoft app store for this.

Download your photos via iCloud

Another way to transfer photos from your iPhone to Windows PC is by using iCloud. iCloud is a cloud storage service that allows you to sync your photos and other data between your Apple devices. So, to transfer photos from your iPhone to your Windows PC via iCloud, follow these steps:

– First of all, make sure your photos are synced to iCloud on your iPhone.

– On your Windows PC, sign in to iCloud.com.

– Click on Photos in the main menu.

– Select the photos you want to download and then press the button Discharge.