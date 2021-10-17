Do you need to expand your Wi-Fi 6 network? The AVM FRITZ! Repeater 6000 is a good choice

You have finally achieved it, you already have your Wi-Fi 6 network up and running, and now you can enjoy all the benefits offered by this new standard, both in terms of performance and security. All great until, sadly, you realize that the signal does not reach some areas of your house well. If you find yourself in this situation, do not despair, with the FRITZ! Repeater 6000 you can extend the range of your Wi-Fi 6 network without having to give up anything.

Sounds good, but you might be wondering what exactly a FRITZ! Repeater 6000 is. Don’t worry, it’s very easy to explain, it’s about a state-of-the-art repeater from the well-known German manufacturer AVM that is designed to work optimally with any Wi-Fi 6 network, and that will allow you to extend its reach without having to make any kind of sacrifice.

As we have said, this is a Wi-Fi repeater, but the FRITZ! Repeater 6000 does not adopt the classic format of this type of device. Therefore, it is not a traditional compact-size repeater that is connected directly to a socket, but rather a model that is similar in size to a router, and that is connected directly by cable to the electrical network. This represents an important advantage, since we can place it in higher places, which will help to maximize the range of the signal.

The installation and configuration process is very simple, since it is compatible with any router, and also with other repeaters and PLC devices, and we can link it to our Wi-Fi 6 network with the push of a button. We must not forget that the FRITZ! Repeater 6000 integrates seamlessly into the AVM software ecosystem, and that it will receive regular updates that will improve such important aspects as security and performance.

FRITZ! Repeater 6000: Why is it a good choice for expanding my Wi-Fi 6 network?

In the previous paragraphs we have already seen, in a general way, some of the most important reasons. The FRITZ! Repeater 6000 is a state-of-the-art repeater, which means that incorporates the latest technologies in the sector, and that it is prepared to maintain all the advantages offered by a Wi-Fi 6 network. On the other hand, it is also a repeater that offers a high degree of compatibility, and is very easy to use.

Its format also makes it a very interesting option to maximize the range, since we can place it in higher positions and makes it better adapt to different environments. To all of the above we must also add its excellent set of features, since the FRITZ! Repeater 6000 integrates three radio units offering joint throughput of up to 6,000 Mbps. Two work in the 5 GHz band at 2,400 Mbps (4,800 Mbps in total), and one works in the 2.4 GHz band at 1,200 Mbps.

But that’s not all, the FRITZ! Repeater 6000 automatically chooses the best band available, which means it keeps our devices optimally connected for maximum performance. How could it be otherwise, it is also compatible with Wi-Fi 5 and other previous protocols, uses the WPA3 standard, supports Wi-Fi Mesh technology and integrates seamlessly into any Wi-Fi 6 network, although it does best of all when combined with a FRITZ! Box router.

To make it an even more versatile solution, AVM has included two LAN connectors, one that works at 2.5 Gbps and another that works at 1 Gbps, which means that if in addition to expanding the range of your Wi-Fi 6 network you want to connect by cable, you have nothing to worry about, with the FRITZ! Repeater 6000 you can do it without problem.

The FRITZ! Repeater 6000 is available with a suggested retail price of 219.99 euros.

