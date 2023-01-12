Do you need to create a PDF with your Mac? This is the easiest way to get it

- Advertisement -

Although at first there were those who did not bet on PDFs as universal documents for sharing information, the truth is that an adequate evolution of the format by Adobe and other companies have made it currently there are many who use it exclusively.

Gone are the times when the creation of this type of document was restricted to having proprietary software that also had a very impressive price. The liberation of processes to achieve it in a simple way in the most used operating systems has made Portable Document Format (PDF) right now something that everyone uses in one way or another on mobile devices and computers. Well then, If you have an Apple Mac, we tell you the easiest way to create one.

This is how you will create a PDF with your Apple Mac

The document in question will be of a excellent compatibility, since you can use it with any other equipment without having problems in the visualization and management. Therefore, you will comply with the universality that is characteristic of PDFs. Also, you do not have to install anything for the process to be fully effectiveBecause everything will be inside Apple’s macOS operating system. And this, again, is very good news.

And what do you have to do? Well, something as simple as using a keyboard shortcut that exists for Apple Mac computers. This is something very simple and common, so surely you have no doubts when it comes to proceeding. Specifically, you must combine the Command + P keyswhich will take you directly to the print options of the operating system or the application you are using (both are valid).

Pexels

Of course, there are certain things that you have to fulfill before achieving this. The first thing is open the document that you want to convert into PDF, since what you will not be able to do is create a blank one to add options from scratch (as if it were a Word). Now, use the shortcut mentioned above and, then, you will find an option in the window that appears on the computer screen called PDF. Use it, and then simply type the name of the document so you can save it to the place you intended.

Many options in macOS

The truth is that the possibilities offered by the operating system that comes with Apple Macs include a large number of functions which, many times, are not used because their existence is unknown. These are very functional and save time and also money. Therefore, do not stop exploring the tools that the Cupertino company introduces constantly. You sure appreciate it.

>