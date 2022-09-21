Do you need a new printer? Well now you have it easier than ever thanks to HP Instant Ink

- Advertisement -

an outdated can end up becoming a burden important, both because of its shortcomings in terms of print quality and functions and because of its high cost per page. Renewing the printer is one of the best decisions we can make to optimize our printing environment, and to the promotion that HP has opened for going back to school, we will have it very easy, since we can get up to nine months of HP ink when buying our new printer.

To enjoy this offer we only have to buy an HP printer included in the promotion. It is not complicated, since it appears perfectly identified in those models that include it. Once we have purchased the printer, we must register with HP Instant Ink within a maximum period of 7 days after the printer setup process. This is important, because if we do it outside of that period we will lose the promotion, so keep that in mind.

- Advertisement -

Once you complete the registration process you can enjoy up to nine months of subscription to HP Instant Ink. Sounds good, but do you know how much money you can save thanks to this promotion? Well up to 224.91 euros. Note that some models include that nine-month subscription, while other HP printers come with a six-month subscription to HP Instant Ink service. In this case we would save 149.94 eurosenough to directly amortize the price of almost any printer.

In order to benefit from this promotion you do not have to accept any kind of commitment. Once your six or nine month HP Instant Ink service subscription ends, you can decide what you want to do. You can continue to subscribe to the plan you have chosen, you can change to a lower or higher one, and you can also unsubscribe if you consider it necessary. All in all, we are sure that when you enjoy the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service you will not want to go back to the traditional model of cartridges, because with HP Instant Ink you will enjoy:

automated orders the printer will take care of checking the cartridge levels and you will never run out of ink again.

the printer will take care of checking the cartridge levels and you will never run out of ink again. Home service and no shipping costs, You will receive all the ink you need at your doorstep, and at no additional cost.

You will receive all the ink you need at your doorstep, and at no additional cost. Recycling program included which will allow you to recycle all the cartridges you spend effortlessly.

which will allow you to recycle all the cartridges you spend effortlessly. Printing based on pages and not on ink consumedwhich will allow you to save up to 70% on ink and print in color at the price of black and white.

If you want to discover the value it offers through real cases, we recommend that you review the opinions of HP Instant Ink users.

- Advertisement -

Content offered by HP.