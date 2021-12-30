Do you miss the Android gotamojis? You can bring them back with Emoji Kitchen by Gboard

One of the peculiarities of Android was its emojis: instead of having the shape of circular faces, they were ‘blobs’ or drops until the magic in Android Nougat is over. Since then the classic emojis have had several tributes as sticker packs for Allo, Gboard and Messages. They are also hidden between the combinations of Emoji Kitchen.

Emoji Kitchen is Gboard’s little Frankenstein’s lab by which you can combine multiple emojis for totally new designs. If you combine the ✨ flash emoji with others, the suggestions are from gotamojis that you can send to any app that supports stickers or images.

Immortal Gotamojis

Do you remember the classic Android emojis? Have already passed five years since they were replaced for a more traditional version, but his memory is still very much alive among many. So much so, that Google has taken advantage of any occasion to bring them back to a lesser or greater extent.

First they came to Allo – may he rest in peace – and then they were transformed into a animated stickers pack for Gboard. A way to keep the memory alive, but that includes only a few of the emojis. Another way to bring them back is with Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen.

Emoji Kitchen is the system for combining emojis, which is displayed at the top of Gboard. If it is activated -which is normal- all you have to do is tap on emojis and see what they become above. The funny thing is that if you combine an emoji with ✨ the suggestion will be a gotamoji, In most cases.

This will allow you to have classic Android emojis in a more traditional format, without animate, and that you can use in almost any application. These emojis are sent as stickers or images in the applications that support them, which today is practically any messaging application.