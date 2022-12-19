Do you make a lot of mistakes when writing with your iPad? This is the best way to fix it

One of the things that are usually done with tablets iPad is to write with him. Whether it is to put an email or when creating a text document, this function is one of those that is repeated on a regular basis. And, it is possible that you make some involuntary typing mistakes that can get you into trouble. Well, we are going to show you how to prevent this from happening.

It happens to more than one that, for example, when writing the name of a friend they always failures in the same letter… and this ends up becoming a habit that is impossible to correct at the moment the text in question is being written. So you have to review at the end of everything that nowhere exists the gazapo that you know for sure you have left. Obviously, there is no magic wand that prevents what we say, but there is an option so that you do not have to spend a lot of time rereading the text on the iPad.

A perfect tool there in the iPad

This is something that many are unaware is present in Apple tablets… as long as they use the version of the operating system iPadOS 16. To check this, simply access the Software update section in the device Settings (under General) and you will be able to find out if this is the case. If you do not comply with this, you should update if possible, otherwise, you can use the tool that even Apple itself recommends.

What you have to do is use the function called Search and replace, which is part of the tablet from the Cupertino firm. To do this, what you must do is access the document or note that you are creating and, then, locate the word where you usually fail. Once you’ve found it, double click on it -and, in this way, a pop-up bar appears that is your life saver-.

Among the options that you will see on the screen there is one called search selection and it is the one you should use. Click on the magnifying glass icon on the keyboard and in the menu that you will see, use Search. Now some options appear and the one that interests you is Replace, which is where you have to write the text correctly. Now on the keyboard on the screen use Replace and type the word with the error again and the search process will begin (here once something is found, you will see it on the search screen yellow color and you must proceed to complete the change).

As you can see, it is quite simple save you time with the Find and Replace function that exists in Apple iPads (and that many are unaware of). The truth is that there are several tools that are not given due attention and are very useful, and this one we are talking about is an excellent example.

