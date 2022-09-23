Do you like car games? Logitech’s new steering wheel will make you fall in love

- Advertisement -

Logitech continues to present all its proposals for 2022 to complete a most varied catalog. We recently told you about the best mouse and keyboard combo for work. And now they just surprised us with their new Logitech PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing pedalsa very premium set focused on the most demanding users.

Designed to offer the most realistic and immersive driving experience, this steering wheel Logitech PRO Racing Wheel incorporates the new Direct Drive motor along with the brand’s TRUEFORCE technology with which to offer the most precise connection.

“The Logitech PRO Racing Wheel makes the driving simulation experience incredibly realistic. I can feel the track conditions and how the changes during the race, which is an unprecedented leap in quality. When I use this wheel at home, I feel like I’m on the track,” says McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris.

A steering wheel for professional players

We are talking about a premium team and that it has been designed for the most gamer users. To do this, the Logitech PRO Racing Wheel has the new Direct Drive motor capable of generating a force of 11 Newton. To this we must add its TRUEFORCE technology to simulate force to achieve unparalleled realism when running any racing title. Pilots will be able to experience the physical reality and audio of the game with much higher levels of precision, as well as near-instantaneous response time.

Logitech PRO Racing Wheel Logitech

“Fans of our racing wheels and pedals will experience a serious improvement in realism, performance and control, as well as design and durability,” Richard Neville, head of simulation and controllers at Logitech Gaming. “We’ve looked at everything from how many gear changes, spins and impacts an 11 newton flywheel can withstand, to what materials and components will last even in the harshest of race conditions.”

The result is a product that will more than meet the needs of the most demanding users, to the point that this Logitech PRO Racing Wheel has been created for professional players.

Among its main features we find double clutch paddles that you can configure according to your tastes and needs, a customizable settings screen for a sensation of absolute realism, being able to choose different configurations for each car model in the same game, a mounting system fast, plus load cell brake on the PRO Racing pedals for the best experience.

The pedals, which are also customizable, have pressure sensors to improve muscle memory and adapt to the user, offering constant performance. The best thing is that each pedal can be moved horizontally to adapt it to your needs.

Without a doubt, a high-end product that is compatible with all systems, including PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Windows computers. Regarding the price and launch date, the new Logitech gaming set will hit the market this September at a price of 1099 euros for the Logitech PRO Racing Wheel and 389 euros for the pedals.

enlarge photo Logitech PRO Racing Wheel Pedals Logitech

