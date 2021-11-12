Apple installed a security system in iOS years ago to prevent it from becoming profitable to steal an iPhone. The problem is that the thieves have looked for a way to bypass that protection and, if it does not work for them, they give up to use the smartphone for parts. It is not sold at the same price as running smoothly, but at least they make a profit from their crimes so they do not stop trying to steal them. This security measure is the famous “Find my” which forces the user to enter the password for their Apple account when trying to erase the device. Even if we put it in recovery or lost mode, that last barrier against thieves prevents them from taking control. Now, not even in those cases can we be calm because criminals will not hesitate to continue communicating with us trying to access the device. Rudimentary, but it works The method that the thieves of these iPhones have been using for years is none other than impersonating Apple, creating a network of fake web pages that only seek to know what the password of our ID is. This is how many users have suffered who, after the days and weeks since they lost their smartphone, suddenly receive a surprising SMS that gives them false hope that their phone has been found. That message tells us that the mobile has been found by the Search application, so if we want to know where it is, we just have to click on the link. The problem comes right here, when the user reacts immediately and believes that this SMS comes from Apple, thanks to the use in the URL of words like “icloud” or “findmy”, which correspond to the names used by those of Cupertino for this type of service. If we decide to follow that link, we will arrive at a web page with the same aspect of the one that Apple shows us when we want to enter our username and password, and it is right here where the thieves begin to act: with that information, they access the account and in Within seconds they have disabled the find my feature on the stolen phone. From that moment they can sell it completely released to any user without any problem. The capture that you have just above is the proof of this method, which occurred in India, but which has spread to many parts of the world including Spain. If you find yourself in this situation, remember not to follow these fraudulent links and, in any case, access your Apple account to verify that, indeed, the system has detected a new location on your lost iPhone. No need to go to any website. >