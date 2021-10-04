Do you know what iCloud’s ‘Private Relay’ is and how you can use it on your iPhone?

Apple has been in 2021 in which it seems determined to put doors to the field of privacy, putting the user ahead of the enormous data collection machines that some technological giants have become. We started with iOS 14.5 and the famous application tracking control, and now it has continued with a whole battery of news that comes thanks to iOS 15. One of them has a very pompous name and that is ascribed to the new functions assumed by iCloud within this entire ecosystem of online security and is, more or less, the same as the blockade that the Cupertino have added to their email application, where it is possible to hide our IP address and make certain information traffic invisible when we download data attachments from remote sources. A privacy ‘relay’ on the mobile phone What they have thought from Cupertino is that it would be interesting to have a switch on the mobile phone with which to turn off the light of any type of information that the browser can share with third parties. It does not matter if you browse in private mode or not, if you activate this privacy relay you will go a step further in making it impossible for them to track you. So let’s turn it on. To achieve this we simply have to go to the “Settings” and once there access our Apple ID. This is achieved by tapping on our photo at the top of the screen, where our account information is summarized. There, we will arrive at a menu with the information regarding our profile. So we are left with “iCloud” tapping on it. Once inside is where the good starts because you will find in the top positions this “Private Relay” which, as iOS 15 alerts us, is in beta. That is, in the words of Apple, it may fail on some websites, which could show us information from other countries (languages ​​or content) but also take the odd “additional step” when identifying or registering. By tapping on “Private Relay (beta)” you will enter a new screen with a selector that you must activate. From that moment, your IP will be completely invisible and there will be no web page in the world that can track where you are going, where you come from or what you are doing and, also, it will protect all the browsing information that you transmit from prying eyes. unencrypted, so even in those cases no one will know what we are doing with Safari. >