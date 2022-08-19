Do you know the HP Instant Ink service? Printing has never been so comfortable and cheap

- Advertisement -

We all like to print our favorite photos, and it’s normal because in the end this is the best way to enjoy them. Having them on paper allows us to use them to decorate our home or our work table, and permanently reminds us of that special moment we live alone or in the best company. Unfortunately, the high cost of color printing using ink cartridges has meant that we enjoy less and less the pleasure of printing our favorite photos.

Why do we limit ourselves when it comes to printing our favorite photographs? The answer is very simple, because this means printing in color, full page and with high quality, which represents a high consumption of ink. This high consumption of ink translates into a high cost per page, and it makes the cartridges we are using run out faster. In the end, when we buy cartridges we are paying for a specific amount of ink that will allow us to print a certain number of pages, and the more ink we use, the fewer pages we can print.

However, the solution to save money on ink is not to stop printing, as this is a limitation that will prevent us from enjoying printing at home, and resorting to unofficial cartridges that can compromise the print quality and reliability of our printer is also not a good option. I know what you’re thinking, what can I do then to save when printing? Well, very easy. sign up for the HP Ink service.

With HP Instant Ink Service you will discover that printing has been so , nor so . To sign up you only need to have a compatible printer, an Internet connection, an email address and a valid payment method. Once you complete the registration process you will receive a pack of cartridges linked to the service, and when you install them in your printer your subscription will be activated.

Don’t worry about ink and print with total freedom

Would you like to print all the photos you want without having to worry about the cost of ink? Well, with the HP Instant Ink service it is finally possible, since this service it does not take into account the ink you have consumed or the cartridges you have spent, only the pages you have printed. What does this mean? Well, it’s very easy:

That you can print full-color, professional-quality photos at the cost of black and white.

Your printing costs will not change if you spend more ink, which will allow you to enjoy stable costs and avoid surprises at the end of the month.

You can save up to 70% on ink and print in color as much as you want, and when you want, without printing costs limiting you.

The HP Instant Ink service is also suitable for all pockets, as it is available in five different plans and has a starting price of only 0.99 euros per month. Yes, for less than one euro you can print for a month in full color and with professional quality. These are the available plans:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages per one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 pages

for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 pages

for one euro.

We’re sure you already know why printing in full color has never been so cheap, but did you know that with the HP Instant Ink service it’s also very comfortable? That’s right, and thanks to its automated operation and at home you’ll never have to check the ink levels again, and you won’t be forced to waste time going to the store to buy cartridges either. When you register, the printer will begin to control the ink levels, and when it detects that the levels are low, it will place an order for new cartridges, which You will receive at home and without shipping costs.

With the HP Instant Ink service you can print all the photos you want in full color, with professional quality and at the cost of black and white, you can save up to 70% on ink and you will enjoy the total comfort of an automated service and at home. That is why we say that printing has never been so cheap and so comfortable, but in addition this service is sustainable and respectful with the environmentas it uses high-capacity cartridges to reduce the number of shipments and the consumption of resources, these cartridges are made with a part of recycled materials and your subscription also includes free recycling of all the cartridges you spend.

Content offered by HP.