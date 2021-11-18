Do you know how to make collaborative posts on Instagram? Here we teach you

During this year and the previous one, Instagram has added very interesting functions to the service and some may perhaps go unnoticed. In that sense, we can have open possibilities that we do not know about and that can enhance our use of the platform. An example is the possibility of creating collaborative posts on Instagram. It is a function where users can share a publication with another person as a collaborator.

If you are interested in this alternative, here we will show you how to find this function. Although we anticipate that it is something very simple.

Steps to create collaborative posts on Instagram

Collaborative posts are an excellent alternative for when we publish material that was created jointly by several people. For example, if you are a photographer you could upload a photo and add your model as a collaborator. The same happens with audiovisual material, it is possible to give the role of collaborators to all those involved. The result of this is that the publication will appear in the profiles of each of the selected users. This also gives them permissions on the post, just as if they had uploaded it themselves.

In that sense, to create collaborative posts on Instagram we must do the following:

Open the application and touch the “+” icon that will display the available post options. Choose “Post.”

Give it the look you prefer in the cropping and filter sections.





When you get to the section to add the title and tags, choose “Tag People.”

Tap the “Invite a Contributor” tab.

Search for the user and select it.

Finally, the person you have tagged must accept the request on their profile and the post will immediately be shared on their feed. In this way, you can easily create collaborative posts on Instagram and maintain consistency in posting material with your team.