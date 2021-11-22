Do you know how the internet service arrives worldwide? The answer is in the ocean

If you ask us what the internet is, the first thing that comes to mind is a global network that makes it possible for you to access TekCrispy, no matter where you are. This explanation, although flat, is not far from reality, however, the real question is how is this achieved? In this case, the explanation is a little deeper and not only in the figurative sense, because those responsible for the internet service reaching the world level are at the bottom of the sea.

These are submarine cables and they are the main axis of the internet as a network with global reach and access. However, the fact that the connection with the world depends on a single element, generates uncertainty.

How is global internet service made possible?

Large-scale networks are nothing more than the maximization of the small networks that we have at home or in the office. In this sense, the most basic connection is carried out through network cables that interconnect the different computers, through a network device such as a switch or a router. This shows us that the most basic thing for the establishment of a network is a wired connection.

In that sense, when we take this on a global scale, instead of network cables like at home, we have millions of miles of fiber optic cable. These cables, as in offices where they are hidden in pipes located in walls or ceilings, are deployed deep in the ocean. But this is not something new, the first wiring at the bottom of the sea began with the telegraph network for the year 1857.

Thus, the interconnection of the world is not a new approach and the foundations of the internet as we know it today depend on an idea from more than 100 years ago. Although the internet is made possible by a combination of hardware and software technologies, submarine cables are the most basic element for its presence.

The submarine cables that connect the world

Considering that submarine cables have been deployed for more than 100 years, the needs forced their evolution over time. Thus, we went from copper cables to fiber optics that is used today to make communications possible. In addition, the extreme conditions in which this wiring resides requires technology to protect and extend its useful life.

In this sense, submarine cables today are composed of 8 layers. From the inside out, the cable incorporates the fiber strands, followed by a layer of petroleum jelly for protection against water. In third place we will find a copper or aluminum tube and the fourth layer a tube made of polycarbonate.

The fifth layer of submarine cables is a waterproof aluminum barrier and the sixth, braided steel wires. When we reach the outermost areas, we have the seventh layer composed of a polyethylene terephthalate tape to finish with the eighth in a polyethylene coating.

The risks of submarine cables

In ours we speak of an approximate of 436 submarine cables deployed in the ocean, which translates into 1.3 kilometers of cable. It depends on this network that you can send an email and as we mentioned before, it is in extreme conditions. In this sense, beyond the fact of being at the bottom of the sea, the cables are exposed to being damaged by boat anchors, natural phenomena and even the incidence of marine fauna.

TeleGeography is a company that has been in charge of studying and providing data in this area and they comment that the useful life of the cables is 25 years. However, they are deactivated and replaced sooner in order to prevent them from becoming obsolete. It should also be noted that deactivated cables are generally recovered by companies for use as raw material.

Taking all this into account, the uncertainty we talked about at the beginning begins when we notice that the global interconnection rests on this network of cables. Even the mobile networks that we use on our smartphones depend on this underwater cabling.

Are there alternatives for the operation of the world internet service?

95% of the world’s internet connections depend on submarine cabling. Although there have been no large-scale problems so far, it is problematic to think that there are no alternatives to some massive failure.

Probably the closest project to providing an alternative to all of this is Elon Musk’s Starlink. His idea is to deploy around 40 thousand satellites in order to provide wireless connection, especially in places where the wiring or mobile networks do not reach. They do not plan to compete with fiber and currently have 1646 in orbit and operating.

Although it is a great idea, in our day it does not represent an alternative that would save us from global disconnection in the event of a massive failure in submarine cables. The reason is that the servers that manage the networks around the world are also wired, so in a scenario of this type, all services would fall.

The future of the internet and the global connection

Elon Musk raises a promising alternative regarding the global connection. Although the idea is that people can have a connection to the web, the future may pose challenges that invite companies to obtain a satellite link. However, at the moment this does not seem to be the direction that giants like Google and Facebook are taking. they have already deployed their own submarine cables.

In that sense, the technology in this aspect leads the trend of continuing to advance in improving the methods of data transmission and cable protection. To do this, new materials are still being studied that surpass fiber optics and that can much more protect cabling from the hazards of the ocean floor.

Therefore, although 95% of the world’s internet service is based on a network of submarine cables, its future does not seem to seek replacements, but improvements.