Do you know how the ‘drag and drop’ option that you can use on your iPhone works?

Many mobiles have experimented with drag and drop functions over the years. For example, the old Samsung Galaxy Note already came with something similar, with very useful functions that improved our productivity thanks to the S Pen. Apple, for example, introduced these tools in its iPad and it is now when the iPhone get them despite the smaller size of their screens (compared to tablets). This system to take several elements in one application and take them to another to save us the step of doing it several times is available for practically any application, although it is from Safari where it acquires special importance. Since it is the web browser, many times, the source from which we obtain materials and information that later we have to use for a job, a report, an email or whatever. Select several elements at the same time Let’s imagine for a moment that we want to download four pictures of dogs that we need for a job in the office. We can do it the old-fashioned way, which is by going to Google, Bing, etc., doing a search and taking each photo one by one, telling the iPhone to save them in the gallery. But this time we are not going to complete it like this. We simply touch on the first photo and, without releasing, we drag it to the bottom of the screen. Without releasing it and with another finger that we have free, we touch on the other three that you have on the page so that all together they form a pile. To know that you have done it correctly, a blue circular globe must appear in the upper right part of the block of photos, with a number that indicates the number of files that we have dragged. Now we take that group of photos to the bottom to go to the home screen and, without releasing, we drag to the iPhone gallery icon. You wait for it to open to return all the images to the center of the application (as in the image). That blue indicator has turned green and also has a “+” symbol. That means that we can now release so that what we have taken in Safari appears stored in the smartphone’s photo library. Finally, you will see that those images that we have dragged at the same time appear saved in the memory of the device. It goes without saying that you can add more to the stack, or do it with texts in an office application or whatever you can think of. There is nothing like testing to see where the limits are. >