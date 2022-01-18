Do you have the AirPods 3? Update to the new firmware version…

We know that every time Apple releases new versions of operating systems they are usually on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS. This time it has released an update for a recent product like the AirPods 3. This is firmware update 4C170 and it is the third time that Apple has updated it. since last fall.

AirPods 3, a product that was very well accepted

So much time that passed from rumors now it is a product that is talked about very well. The AirPods 3 are the latest headphones to get an update. The version is 4C170, different from the previous version 4C165. We would like to provide more details about changes or developments but Apple did not publish the release notes. The user who updates will have to try or feel the new changes.

Generally, each update of this type comes to fix bugs and improve the performance of the headphones. The most significant update was when Apple integrated this product into the Search app.

If you have never updated your AirPods 3 or have not tried to update them, we give you the following steps to verify the update: