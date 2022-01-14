Do you have everything you need to start a podcast? Here you can find out

In today’s world, having a digital presence is not just a possibility for everyone, but a necessity for many. After all, through web platforms we can not only make ourselves known and stay connected with what is happening, but also get more flexible work alternatives than the classic ones. An example of this is the podcast and here we will tell you everything you need to start yours.

What is a podcast?

Before we start talking in detail about everything you need to start a podcast, we need to understand what it really is. In summary, we can say that podcasts are productions that are mostly made in audio format and that can follow structures similar to those of radio programs.

However, a podcast takes everything a little further. For example, unlike regular radio shows, podcasts are available on the web and not through broadcasters. Likewise, this implies that its content is accessible at all times and not only during a certain time.

Because of this, podcasts have become the preferred form of entertainment for many. This is because, as has happened with television and streaming platforms, people tend to favor services that adapt to them and their itineraries.

As if that were not enough, it is also worth noting that, although a podcast can lead to feel like a radio program, it is not limited to only that format. In fact, podcasts could basically be considered audio blogs. Therefore, both its structure and its contents can be as unique as the people behind its creation.

The “3Ps”: everything you need to start a podcast

Since we are clear about what a podcast is, now we can begin to consider everything necessary to be able to start one of our own. With that in mind, it will be vital to structure our process into three sections: pre-production, production, and promotion.

In other words, by covering the basics for the “3 Ps” of podcasting, you can ensure that you have all the necessary materials, tools, and resources to make your project a success. Now, to delve a little deeper into the details, we can think about what you will have to take into account to fill the needs of each area:

1.- Pre-production

In phase one we have the pre-production, that is, everything that we must take care of beforehand if we want to be well prepared when making the recording. Due to that, this stage becomes the fundamental pillar with which we will design and look for everything necessary to start a podcast.

Via Pixabay.

As we already mentioned, the universe of podcasts is as vast as it is diverse due to the great freedom of creation that it allows. For this reason, if you really want your podcast to be successful, it will not only be necessary for you to have a good concept that is attractive to your audience. In fact, it will also be vital that you have that differentiating factor that helps you differentiate yourself from the rest. Once you have identified it, that will be the base on which you can locate yourself to start building your podcast.

Once the idea is polished, it is time to move on to more specific details, such as creating the script. As with radio, depending on the topic you want to cover, your scripts could be more or less specific.

In general, if you are looking to create a space for blogging, conversation and discussion of ideas, just a little structure is enough. Therefore, you could simply create outlines with the topics you would like to cover per session and (if you want) an approximate of the time you plan to dedicate to each one.

Finally, it will also be important to decide if your podcast will be a space where mostly only your voice will be heard or if you are creating a platform for others to be heard. In other words, you’ll need to determine if you’ll be having guests on a regular basis. If the answer is yes, it would be good to find out in advance what kind of people you would like to interview and how to get in touch with them.

2.- Production (and management of tools/software)

Once the entire planning phase is over, we get to the heart of the matter, production. This is where we must make sure that we have all the tools that will make it possible to obtain a quality product. For that, one of the main points that we have to cover is getting a good microphone.

At TekCrispy, we can recommend alternatives like the Maono PM500S. However, since we know that starting this alternative can be a bit expensive, we can also suggest the Maono WM820, which offers you high quality audio recording for an investment of less than 100 dollars.

Via Pixabay.

Likewise, if those do not convince you and you would like to continue looking, then it would be a good idea to study in more depth the types of microphones that exist and which ones would best suit your needs.

Likewise, a good quality recording is the first step, but it is definitely not everything. Once your raw product is ready, it’s time to head into the editing room to make sure we create clean audio that’s pleasing to listen to.

For this reason, a good audio editor is necessary if we want to start our podcast on the right foot. For that, we can count on options like Adobe Audition that offers multitrack, waveform and spectral display options for audio editing.

Additionally, there are also other alternatives such as ProTools that integrates hardware and software to create a digital audio workstation. In other words, it provides both the tools and the necessary programs for audio recording, editing and mixing.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention another highly known program such as Audacity. The cross-platform app works for both audio recording and editing. Currently, it is the most widely used program of its kind for open source software such as Linux, due to its wide compatibility.

3.- Promotion

Once we have everything above covered, we only need to think about the last link that will complete everything necessary to start a podcast. Here we are talking about product promotion.

If we do a podcast, we clearly want to be heard and reach an audience. But, with the many offerings and possibilities on the web, our ideal audience will rarely reach us on its own. This is where proper promotion comes into play.

Thanks to it, you will be able to get your podcast noticed on the correct platforms in order to start moving traffic to your product. Now, in order to do that, it is vital that you have a clear identity that identifies your podcast and draws the attention of your audience.

If you’ve done your homework and made your concept clear in pre-production, then it’s time to bring it back to the forefront. In this way, it will become the inspiration that will shape the personality and identity of the personal “brand” associated with your podcast.

In addition, it will also be important that you select the “channels” through which you will communicate to make your brand known. For example, it will be time to determine on which platforms you would like to be present and in what way. In other words, identify which spaces could be the right ones to place Ads or which social networks could help your brand create a community of followers.

Bonus: the content creation tools you can’t miss

To enforce all of the above, it pays to have the basic tools that content creators use. Among them, there is a small group that will be of great help if you want to start building the graphic identity of your brand without having to go too far out of your budget:

One of your first great allies is going to be Canva. Most likely, you have already heard of it, since it is one of the most widely used design platforms in the world. Its user-friendly interface and simple operation offer the perfect base for even the most amateur designers to create beautiful creations.

As if that weren’t enough, the Premium version of Canva also offers a special option for startup owners. With it, you will be able to group together all the templates and components of your brand’s graphic identity, so that you can always maintain a uniform design line for your social media posts.

Now, even though Canva has an extensive library of resources, if you want to add more variety to your designs, you can invest in memberships to repositories like Shutterstock, for photographs, and Envato Elements, for all kinds of graphic resources.

To close with a flourish, another element that falls within everything you need to start a podcast is Amadine. Thanks to it, you will be able to make the best vector designs to create unique icons and images with which to identify your program regardless of which platform it is presented on.

And that’s it, once you’ve sorted out all of the above, you’re ready to start your podcast and start creating the content you want!