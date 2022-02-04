Do you have any of these versions of WhatsApp? update it to avoid problems

The security problems of apps most popular that we use on a daily basis are not a Rare avis and unfortunately, they tend to be lavished every few weeks with alerts that cause some fear. Especially since seeing the damage that a security hole can cause in black and white, it is scary to imagine that it would happen to us.

In this case, in addition, nothing more and nothing less than the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE) is involved, which published a few hours ago an update of a problem that has been detected, and solved, around some versions of WhatsApp and whose severity comes to qualify as “High”. So, first of all, we recommend you look for a update in the digital store of your smartphone, because neither iOS nor Android users are spared.

Control and access to our device

This error is defined on the INCIBE page as “a vulnerability [de WhatsApp] when checking certain parameters, which could allow a cybercriminal an off-limits read of the stack (heap) during an established call”. This, translated into a language that we can understand, means that potential cybercriminals could take control of our smartphone.







Meta, formerly Facebook, owner of WhatsApp. Tony Avelar AP

But that control could not come in a discretionary way when the hacker want, but must occur under very specific conditions. Exactly, at the moment in which we make, or receive, a call through WhatsApp. It is just at that moment when, without knowing it, we open the door for cybercriminals to access our device remotely.

As INCIBE itself describes it, it is “a lack of verification in the analysis code of flag RTCP, [que] could allow a cybercriminal to read outside the limits of the stack (heap) after sending an RTCP packet”. Thus, they remember that although this problem has been resolved, it will not be if we keep any of the versions active that have been marked as critical, with problems.

In this way, it is mandatory that we go to the store of our smartphone (App Store or Play Store) to check for the update that blocks any attempts to hijack the device. Exactly, these are the releases that you should update as soon as possible.