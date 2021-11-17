Do you have an old Samsung watch? You will soon be enjoying some of the Galaxy Watch 4 features

No one can deny that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 it is one of the best smartwatches on the market. A wearable that boasts features beyond any doubt and that the latest version of Wear OS has been really good at.

And it seems that some old models of the company are going to receive an update that will allow you to enjoy some functions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. As reported by Sammobile, starting today, The Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy Watch 3 are going to receive one of the most important updates

An update that is coming in a phased manner

Saying it is this update brings a battery of new features and customization improvements that will allow you to get the most out of your Samsung watch. For starters, now the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch 3 have fall detection.

Design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

In this way, they will be able to detect if a user on the move suffers a mishap. With this, the watch sends an SOS notification to the selected contacts so that the contacts you have selected can act accordingly.

On the other hand, it arrives Group Challenge, a tool that allows you to add other users for a training challenge, which helps you meet your goals. This function can be managed from the smartwatch itself and will be available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3.

Continuing with the news that will arrive with the latest update of these Samsung smartwatches, to say that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 will enjoy the new version of Samsung health Monitor, what does track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and stress.

Finally, they also arrive 10 custom dials for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 so you can give your smart watch a different touch. Undoubtedly, a series of improvements that will allow you to get the most out of your old smartwatch thanks to an update that has caught us all by surprise.

Regarding the arrival of this firmware upgrade, it should be noted that Samsung has already launched it globally, so you should receive the corresponding notification very soon for update the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3.

