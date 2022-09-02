Do you have an old iPhone? Apple fixes a serious bug with an update

- Advertisement -

iphone- - -a-serious.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Do you have an old iPhone? Apple fixes a serious with an update">

Apple is a company that offers quite good after-sales support, and this is something that users take into account. An example of what we say is that the company has detected a major problem in iOS 12 and, luckily, has taken action on the matter so that users with Old iPhone and iPad are not affected.

The models that can be affected among the phones of the Cupertino company are the iPhone 5s (from 2013, no less), and what has been detected is a hole that can be used by hackers with very negative effects. These are none other than power take full control of the device. So much so, that you can even run any application that you have installed remotely, which is very dangerous for personal and company data.

- Advertisement -

This same problem was detected in iOS 15 not long ago and solution was put, and the same is now done on older software that is affected. A good example of the support that Apple offers to those who have one of its devices, in this case, is the iOS operating system.

The iPhone and iPad that are potentially in danger

Obviously, we are talking about devices that are old, but that some still have active as a second work unit and even as an option for the children of the house to use. The model list is as follows: iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation). If you have any of them, the ideal is that you review the version of the operating system that you use and, if it is iOS 12, take the appropriate measures.

pexels

What you have to do is install the patch that Apple has made available to users and that solves the security flaw that affects terminals directly by safari browser engine (Web Kit). Hackers from a page can execute a code that allows them to take control of the terminal without the user knowing it. And, furthermore, it has been known that this vulnerability has already been executed, so it is important to proceed with the corresponding update.

How to update the device?

Well, this does not have any complications, since you simply have to follow the usual steps that exist on iPhones to do this. Simply, you have to access the Settings and, there, execute the option Update software what is there in general Wait for the download to complete and proceed to the installation (the device will reboot once). This is also the case on iPads. Once this is done, you will be completely safe and can continue to use both phones and tablets as usual.

- Advertisement -

>