Do you have an old Android stored in a drawer? Don’t throw it away, some cell phones can sell for a lot of money

If you have been using phones for several years, you most likely have more than one stored in your drawers. Reusing them is always a good idea, they can serve as a security camera and even as an Android Auto screen, although perhaps you can give them a second life and, on top of that, get some money along the way: There are cell phones that have become collectors’ items..

Android is not exactly an operating system that invites you to sell second-hand devices, since The sales price usually plummets after a certain period of use.. By comparison, iPhones perform better, but this does not mean that it is no longer worth selling your old Android when you decide to renew it. Although be careful, some cell phones have more value than they seem.

Time does not affect all Android devices equally

In general terms, most Android phones usually lose half of their original value after a year of use (as long as they are in perfect condition). If you are one of those who usually fights on Wallapop, you will have appreciated the huge devaluation of smartphones; something that affects the mid-range and lower range to a greater extent, it is often more worth handing over these phones with the purchase than trying to sell them second-hand.

Androids depreciate right out of the box, even those with a distinctive look. Even so, there will always be models that are difficult to find and for which you pay more money than usual. As a collector that I am, I have seen the second hand of some models go up even after years of being obsolete: there is the Motorola Milestone, quite difficult to obtain in its first version; the BlackBerry Priv She is very greedy in second hand; he NexusOne It is another android gem: if you still have Google’s first smartphone in good condition, you can have a treasure.

The models that planted a certain revolution in the market usually have greater acceptance among collectors. According to the times, and after my experience in buying and selling, this is roughly how the devaluation of the majority of Android phones would look like:

After six months of purchase. Between 30-40% devaluation. Here the range (preferably high), the interest in the phone (brands like Xiaomi or Samsung tend to have more traction) and the condition are greatly influenced.

After one year of purchase. If the phone is in perfect condition, and has no external damage, hopefully you can sell it for 40-50% of the price. In the well-known premium range, such as the Xiaomi or the current Galaxy S, you may be able to go up to 60%. It would be strange to place it.

Two years after purchase. It is very difficult to exceed 20-30% if the mobile phone is not a high-end and well-known one. It is best to offer it as compensation for a new purchase.

Beyond five/six years. Some specific models can maintain a certain value if they represented a break in the market. These can be valuable, although it is not common.

The first mobile phones of each brand are worth saving, also some historical and those Android that opted for a distinctive element. And not just Android, there are classic phones for which you pay a fortune. And yes, the iPhone is among them.

Some of the hardest to find Androids can be a great collector’s item. If you think yours is among them, make sure its condition is perfect, check that the battery continues to turn on (look for a replacement battery if not), make sure you have the accessories and the case is included. If you complete everything you can raise the bid.

Some of the hardest Androids to find. and expensive

LG Wing

The ones I mentioned before are three examples of Android smartphones that represented a before and after and for which they usually pay a lot of money if the mobile in question is in perfect condition. Just don’t think you have a fortune, because It is very strange to sell an Android for over 300-400 euroseven if the rarity is high.

Let’s see which Android models have remained standing despite the devaluation.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 . The explosion epidemic, and the entire brand crisis that came after, caused this model to be withdrawn. That’s why it may be worth its value as a collector’s item: this one on eBay is currently at $750.

. The explosion epidemic, and the entire brand crisis that came after, caused this model to be withdrawn. That’s why it may be worth its value as a collector’s item: this one on eBay is currently at $750. LG G5 . It doesn’t cost you a fortune, but it is more appreciated than it seems. Even almost more than when it came out: a LG G5 In good condition and with its box it can be worth more than 200 euros. And if you add modules the price can go up.

. It doesn’t cost you a fortune, but it is more appreciated than it seems. Even almost more than when it came out: a LG G5 In good condition and with its box it can be worth more than 200 euros. And if you add modules the price can go up. Motorola Moto Z . Like the LG G5, Motorola bet heavily on modular phones with a Moto Z super thin to which everything from batteries to camera modules were attached. For a good Moto Z with its box they can give you 200 euros or more.

. Like the LG G5, Motorola bet heavily on modular phones with a Moto Z super thin to which everything from batteries to camera modules were attached. For a good Moto Z with its box they can give you 200 euros or more. LG Wing . From LG’s latest experiments in the world of smartphones, also from its latest mobile phones: this kind of crucifix with two screens easily surpasses the 300 euros in the second hand. He LG Wing It’s unique.

. From LG’s latest experiments in the world of smartphones, also from its latest mobile phones: this kind of crucifix with two screens easily surpasses the 300 euros in the second hand. He LG Wing It’s unique. Samsung Galaxy Round. Before the fold or flip type phones there were the Flex, phones that experimented with OLED panels to offer curves in the format. There is the Samsung Galaxy Round, a cell phone from 2013 that is extremely rare to find second-hand. If you keep one you can have a treasure.

