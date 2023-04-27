Do you have an iPhone but use Windows 11? You can now see notifications, messages and calls on the computer

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has announced to day what Windows 11 Mobile Link feature is now available for iOSallowing iPhone users to make and receive phone calls, send and receive iMessages, access their contacts, and view phone notifications right on their Windows PC.

Link Mobile for iOS on Windows 11 will begin rolling out to its global customer base in 39 languages ​​across 85 markets. Although the rollout starts today, it may take a few weeks to reach the entire customer base, the company noted.

Despite being available to Android users for some time now, iPhone users have not had a similar option to stay connected to their iPhone through their PC.

For professional users, one of the advantages of Phone Link is that they can now reply to text messages, track calls and see incoming notifications more discreetly, for example, during a meeting where you take out your iPhone it can be unprofessional.

Other times, iPhone owners may want to charge their phone before heading out, but can still receive calls, texts, and notifications while the phone is plugged in elsewhere.

Mobile Link for iOS requires iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, Windows 11 device, Bluetooth connection, and the latest version of the Mobile Link app. It is not available for iPad (iPadOS) or macOS.

